Restriction Enzyme Market Exhibits a revenue CAGR of 5.7% and is to Hit USD 647.41 million by 2031

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the global Restriction Enzyme Market size is expected to reach US$ 647.41 million in 2031, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2031

The global restriction enzyme market size was estimated to grow during the forecast period with a significant revenue share. Restriction enzymes are used to identify and cut the DNA from a specific site, known as the restriction site, to manipulate the genes in recombinant DNA technologies.

Recent Development in the Market:

In September 2022, WhiteLab Genomics raised a platform for AI-driven genomic medicines to evolve genetic therapeutics. The business helps its clients quickly create target vectors and payloads and sell genomic-based medications. Financing and investments are therefore expected to create opportunities for advancement and innovation in genetic engineering, DNA mapping, and gene sequencing using restriction enzymes.

Restriction Enzyme Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 393.1 million Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 647.41 million Growth Rate CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Application, End User, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

The increasing demand for personalized medicines and treatments drives the market revenue share.

The growth of research activities and large R&D investments are boosting the demand for these tools.

The growing demand for synthetic biology will likely accelerate market revenue during the forecast period.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The increasing research activities in molecular biology for DNA sequencing, gene editing, and cloning drive the market revenue share. Furthermore, the demand for personalized medicines for genetic diseases, cancer, and other chronic disorders is expanding the demand for restriction enzymes in genetic and biotechnology research.

The development of alternate technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas and TALENs, which are more precise and cost-effective, can retrain the market revenue growth of restriction enzymes.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Type

Based on types, the global restriction enzyme market is segmented into type I, type II, type III, and others. The type I segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to the specificity of the enzyme to cleave the DNA and identify difficult targets and longer sequences.

Segmentation By Application

Based on applications, the global restriction enzyme market is segmented into genetic engineering, DNA mapping, gene sequencing, and others. The genetic engineering segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to the growing demand for genetically modified organisms and various gene expression analyses by cloning and genotyping.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on the end user, the global restriction enzyme is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, and others. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology company accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to the rising investments in R&D studies and the production of novel therapeutics.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global restriction enzyme market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to increasing R&D activities in drug designs, strong infrastructure, and emerging adoption of synthetic biology.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the market player operating in the global restriction enzyme market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

TransGen Biotech Co., Ltd.

QIAGEN NV

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Genscript Biotech Corp.

Report Coverage

The report analyzes the basic market fundamentals and dynamics, market strategies, key investment areas, regional growth analytics, revenue forecast, significant market players, and their collaborations. Additionally, the study provides a comprehensive discussion of the future of the restriction enzyme market globally.

Table of Content

