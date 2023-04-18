Restriction Enzyme Market Exhibits a revenue CAGR of 5.7% and is to Hit USD 647.41 million by 2031
Newark, New Castle, USA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the global Restriction Enzyme Market size is expected to reach US$ 647.41 million in 2031, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2031
The global restriction enzyme market size was estimated to grow during the forecast period with a significant revenue share. Restriction enzymes are used to identify and cut the DNA from a specific site, known as the restriction site, to manipulate the genes in recombinant DNA technologies.
Recent Development in the Market:
In September 2022, WhiteLab Genomics raised a platform for AI-driven genomic medicines to evolve genetic therapeutics. The business helps its clients quickly create target vectors and payloads and sell genomic-based medications. Financing and investments are therefore expected to create opportunities for advancement and innovation in genetic engineering, DNA mapping, and gene sequencing using restriction enzymes.
Restriction Enzyme Market Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2022
US$ 393.1 million
Revenue forecast in 2031
US$ 647.41 million
Growth Rate
CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031
Base Year for Estimation
2022
Forecast Period
2023-2031
Historical Year
2021
Segments Covered
Type, Application, End User, and Region.
Regional Scope
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways:
The increasing demand for personalized medicines and treatments drives the market revenue share.
The growth of research activities and large R&D investments are boosting the demand for these tools.
The growing demand for synthetic biology will likely accelerate market revenue during the forecast period.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
The increasing research activities in molecular biology for DNA sequencing, gene editing, and cloning drive the market revenue share. Furthermore, the demand for personalized medicines for genetic diseases, cancer, and other chronic disorders is expanding the demand for restriction enzymes in genetic and biotechnology research.
The development of alternate technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas and TALENs, which are more precise and cost-effective, can retrain the market revenue growth of restriction enzymes.
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation By Type
Based on types, the global restriction enzyme market is segmented into type I, type II, type III, and others. The type I segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to the specificity of the enzyme to cleave the DNA and identify difficult targets and longer sequences.
Segmentation By Application
Based on applications, the global restriction enzyme market is segmented into genetic engineering, DNA mapping, gene sequencing, and others. The genetic engineering segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to the growing demand for genetically modified organisms and various gene expression analyses by cloning and genotyping.
Segmentation By End-User
Based on the end user, the global restriction enzyme is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, and others. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology company accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to the rising investments in R&D studies and the production of novel therapeutics.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global restriction enzyme market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to increasing R&D activities in drug designs, strong infrastructure, and emerging adoption of synthetic biology.
Competitive Landscape
A list of the market player operating in the global restriction enzyme market are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Merck KGaA
TransGen Biotech Co., Ltd.
QIAGEN NV
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Genscript Biotech Corp.
Report Coverage
The report analyzes the basic market fundamentals and dynamics, market strategies, key investment areas, regional growth analytics, revenue forecast, significant market players, and their collaborations. Additionally, the study provides a comprehensive discussion of the future of the restriction enzyme market globally.
Table of Content
INTRODUCTION
Market Ecosystem
Timeline Under Consideration
Historical Years – 2021
Base Year – 2022
Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031
Currency Used in the Report
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Approach
Data Collection Methodology
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Approach
Bottom Up
Top Down
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations and Assumptions
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022)
MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
GLOBAL RESTRICTION ENZYME MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE
Type I
Type II
Type III
Others
GLOBAL RESTRICTION ENZYME MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION
Genetic Engineering
DNA Mapping
Gene Sequencing
Others
GLOBAL RESTRICTION ENZYME MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Academic Research Institutes
Others
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
Granular insights at global/regional/country level
Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
Winning imperatives
Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
Distributor Landscape Assessment
Pricing Intelligence
Customer Base Assessment
Investment & Initiatives Analysis
'Business Profile' of Key Players
