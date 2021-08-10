U.S. markets open in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,423.75
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,977.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,124.75
    -0.50 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.00
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.49
    +1.01 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.70
    +9.20 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.34 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.72
    +0.57 (+3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3849
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4180
    +0.1130 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,392.51
    +1,821.55 (+4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.88
    +54.55 (+5.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,131.39
    -0.91 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Restructure of Atlas Equity Linked Convertible Bond to an Extended Fixed Term Loan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vast Resources PLC
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

10 August 2021

Vast Resources plc
(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Restructure of Atlas Equity Linked Convertible Bond to an Extended Fixed Term Loan

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce it has executed a legally binding Heads of Terms (‘HOT’) with Atlas Special Opportunities LCC ‘Atlas’ which will form the basis of a deed of variation to the Atlas Bond Issuance Deed dated 23 October 2019 (‘Atlas Deed of Variation’) which would restructure the Tranche 1 Bonds issued to Atlas announced on 31 January 2020 (the ‘Bonds’) into a non-equity linked loan.

The purpose of the legally binding HOT is to restructure the existing equity linked convertible Bonds repayable on 29 January 2022 into a traditional senior secured loan with a fixed price premium with repayment postponed to 30 June 2022. The par value of the Bonds currently outstanding is $6.5 million.

The terms of the HOT will take effect only upon agreed documentation being executed with Mercuria (the ‘Effective Date’) under the terms of the tripartite Intercreditor Agreement (‘ICA’) as announced on 31 January 2020. The HOT provides that the repayment of the Bonds becomes subordinated to the interests of Mercuria and has a fixed repayment date of 30 June 2022.

The HOT provides that $1 million of the Bonds be repaid within 30 days from the Effective Date and that a premium be added to the par value of the Bonds remaining.

The HOT also provides for the issue of new warrants to Atlas of such number as would be required at a purchase price of 16p per Ordinary Share to purchase $2 million of Ordinary Shares in the Company at an exercise price of 16p per share exercisable at any time within three years of the effective date.

Andrew Prelea, Chief Executive Officer of Vast Resources Plc, commented:
The restructuring of the Atlas Convertible Bond to an Extended Fixed Term Loan addresses the concerns of shareholders on a number of levels. First and foremost, it eliminates the risk of conversion at the current share price levels. Furthermore, we believe the restructuring also highlights Atlas’s confidence in the Company’s ability to perform as a producing mining company with a positive outlook regarding the settlement of the outstanding loan and premium within the extended period.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“UK MAR”) until the release of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, visit www.vastplc.com or please contact:

Vast Resources plc
Andrew Prelea (CEO)
Andrew Hall (CCO)

www.vastplc.com
+44 (0) 20 7846 0974

Beaumont Cornish – Financial & Nominated Advisor
Roland Cornish
James Biddle

www.beaumontcornish.com
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited Joint Broker
Jerry Keen (Corporate Broking)
Toby Gibbs / James Thomas (Corporate Advisory)

www.shorecapmarkets.co.uk
+44 (0) 20 7408 4050

Axis Capital Markets LimitedJoint Broker
Richard Hutchison

www.axcap247.com
+44 (0) 20 3206 0320

St Brides Partners Limited
Susie Geliher

www.stbridespartners.co.uk
+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company's Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M-3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance. The Company has been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation Licence that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Community Diamond Concession, Chiadzwa, in the Marange Diamond Fields.


Recommended Stories

  • Volta founder on strategies for electric vehicle charging stations

    Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss Biden’s EV push, consumer acceptance of electric vehicles, and future outlook on EV charging.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Earnings engine continues to power on, but peak growth likely behind us: strategist

    John Hancock Investment Management co-chief investment strategist Emily&nbsp;Roland&nbsp;discusses earnings season and what types of companies investors should seek as a safety trade amid rising volatility.

  • 12 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best blue-chip stocks right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the blue-chip stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Right Now. Blue-chip companies usually have big market caps, strong balance sheets, and solid history. Some examples of the blue-chip stocks are […]

  • Why Nokia Rallied More Than 14% in July

    The wireless networking solutions company is slowly but surely working its way back to its once-iconic form.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, an investment management firm, published its “International Value Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of 5.17% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Index, by comparison returned 4.94% […]

  • If the S&P 500 breaks above this key level, it could set off an ‘epic emotional squeeze’ not unlike 1999, strategists warn

    Anear-term top for the S&P 500 could be coming, say strategists at BTIG. And meme stocks could be the trigger.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Curaleaf Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • 3 Stocks That Will Shape the Future of Technology

    The pace of technological change will only accelerate. Here are three stocks to help you take advantage.

  • Is Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap, Small Cap, Focus Composite, Focus Plus Composite, and All Cap Composite” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 12.4% net return for the second quarter of 2021, 9.9% for the […]

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy With Arm Merger At Risk?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Here's Why Coinbase Global, Canaan, and Ebang International Were Up Big Today

    Rising prices for leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum's Ether, are prompting big gains for crypto-related stocks in today's trading. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) are among the players in the space posting significant gains in the session. Ether's token price has risen 30% over the last month, while Bitcoin's price per token has climbed roughly 29% across the stretch.