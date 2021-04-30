Result of AGM
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULT
The 2021 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group Plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Friday, 30th April 2021 at 2:00pm.
1. All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.
Resolutions
Votes
Percentage For
Votes Against
Votes
Votes
1
To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2020
242,792,690
99.84
401,232
243,193,922
75,661
2
To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2020
241,874,004
99.71
692,157
242,566,161
703,422
3
To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy for the financial year ended 31 December 2020
239,875,066
98.61
3,393,084
243,268,150
1,433
4
To declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020
242,195,152
99.56
1,073,508
243,268,660
923
5
To appoint Jayaprakasa Rangaswami (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
240,262,651
98.76
3,005,759
243,268,410
1,173
6
To appoint Milena Mondini-de-Focatiis (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
243,266,857
100.00
1,553
243,268,410
1,173
7
To re-appoint Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
243,062,762
99.92
205,648
243,268,410
1,173
8
To re-appoint Annette Court (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
243,088,953
99.93
179,457
243,268,410
1,173
9
To re-appoint Jean Park (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
243,267,135
100.00
1,275
243,268,410
1,173
10
To re-appoint George Manning Rountree (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
243,189,685
99.97
78,725
243,268,410
1,173
11
To re-appoint Owen Clarke (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
243,061,242
99.91
207,168
243,268,410
1,173
12
To re-appoint Justine Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
243,244,408
99.99
24,002
243,268,410
1,173
13
To re-appoint Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
243,267,135
100.00
1,275
243,268,410
1,173
14
To re-appoint Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
243,261,334
100.00
676
243,262,010
7,573
15
To re-appoint Karen Green (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
238,404,416
98.00
4,863,994
243,268,410
1,173
16
To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Auditors of the Company
243,239,637
99.99
27,924
243,267,561
2,022
17
To authorise the Audit Committee (on behalf of the Board) to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP
243,223,678
99.98
44,788
243,268,466
1,117
18
To amend the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme rules
241,973,819
99.47
1,294,731
243,268,550
1,033
19
Authority for political donations and expenditure
242,062,800
99.50
1,205,570
243,268,370
1,213
20
To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities
235,862,858
96.96
7,404,437
243,267,295
2,287
21
To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Company
242,482,970
99.97
82,434
242,565,404
704,179
22
To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on an additional 5% of the issued share capital of the Company
239,570,120
98.77
2,994,189
242,564,309
705,274
23
To authorise the Company to enter the deeds of release regarding relevant distributions and related party transactions
174,039,252
99.98
34,731
174,073,983
3,181,113
24
To authorise the Company to make market purchases
242,345,809
99.80
482,719
242,828,528
441,055
25
To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with not less than 14 clear days’ notice
233,153,953
95.84
10,114,707
243,268,660
923
At the close of business on 30th April 2021, the issued share capital of the Company was 297,021,168 ordinary shares.
The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website: www.admiralgroup.co.uk.
In accordance with LR 9.6.2 R, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Mark Waters
Group Company Secretary