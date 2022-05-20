Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 12E and 12F
Company announcement number 50/2022
Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 12E and 12F
Today, Realkredit Danmark has completed the auctions of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 12E and 12F for the refinancing of RD Cibor6® Green and RD Cibor6® as of 1 July 2022.
The result of the auctions is set out in the appendix to this announcement.
Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.
