U.S. markets open in 3 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,184.25
    -8.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,266.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,645.75
    -54.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,242.10
    -5.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.72
    -0.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.80
    -5.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    27.77
    -0.11 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2207
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.98
    -0.86 (-4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4134
    +0.0016 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1390
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,411.02
    -275.29 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,030.27
    +6.66 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.92
    -8.01 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

Initial jobless claims likely fell for a fourth straight week to set new pandemic-era low

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F and 12F

Realkredit Danmark A/S
·1 min read

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100

DK-2100 København Ø

www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300







27 May 2021


Company announcement number 48/2021

Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F and 12F

Today, Realkredit Danmark has completed the auctions of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F and 12F for the refinancing of FlexKort® and RD Cibor6® as of 1 July 2021.

The result of the auctions is set out in the appendix to this announcement.

The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • The two new Exxon board members poised to shake up insular culture

    HOUSTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -The first Exxon Mobil directors not appointed by the company include an executive versed in renewable fuels and a "prudent" risk taker and disrupter poised to challenge the oil company's ways, said people familiar with his career. Activists pressing Exxon to cut spending, boost returns and prepare for a lower-carbon future got a victory on Wednesday when shareholders elected Gregory Goff, a 64-year-old former top executive at Marathon Petroleum and Andeavor, and former Neste Oyj executive Kaisa Hietala. Goff and Hietala will be two voices among a 12-person board that has had six directors handpicked by Exxon's current chief executive Darren Woods.

  • Explainer: What to watch as Fed ramps up exploration of a digital dollar

    Federal Reserve officials recently have amped up the tone and tempo around their exploration of a digital version of the U.S. dollar, a high-stakes undertaking for the central bank backing the world's reserve currency. Last week Fed Chair Jerome Powell issued a rare public video to announce plans for a discussion paper on digital payments this summer, which will include the pros and cons associated with any U.S. central bank digital currency, or CBDC. He was followed on Monday by Governor Lael Brainard, who leads the Fed's efforts on financial stability and payment systems, laying out what risks may arise if the fast-developing digital payment space gets too fragmented.

  • Bank Watchdogs Resist EU Industry Push to Derail Stricter Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Top banking watchdogs are warning European Union lenders to stop resisting new rules or risk weakening the financial system and undermining the bloc’s role defending global accords.The clash comes as negotiations on stricter global capital rules move into a decisive phase in the EU. Lenders and regulators are jockeying to be heard by officials at the European Commission, who are gearing up to propose how to implement the new standards in the fall ahead of their slated start in 2023.Banks are particularly worried because the rules, known as Basel III, would hit them harder than their U.S. counterparts. While the American economy and its lenders are starting to recover from the pandemic crisis, European bank executives say they’re grappling with a more sluggish rebound, burdened with negative interest rates, and shouldn’t have to deal with another handicap.The head of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, though, says the timing of the push back from lenders on the new standards is inappropriate and contradictory.“What I hear lately from banks is that they want greater global convergence when it comes to things like climate risk,” Pablo Hernandez de Cos said in comments to Bloomberg News. “Banks cannot insist on global convergence in one area, while demanding local accommodations and deviations in another.”He also said banks’ attempts to delay and even weaken Basel III could undermine the EU’s reputation as a defender of multi-lateral agreements just as the new U.S. administration under Joe Biden has pledged greater global cooperation.“It would be highly unfortunate and extremely bad timing for Europe to retreat from its commitments to agreed global standards, especially in light of recent renewed engagement by other major jurisdictions,” said Hernandez de Cos, who is also a European Central Bank policy maker and governor of the Bank of Spain.Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau weighed into the debate on Wednesday, echoing Hernandez de Cos and telling French lawmakers that they should ignore banks’ warnings.The Basel guidelines agreed upon in 2017 represent “the best possible accord for our country and Europe,” Villeroy said. “Questioning that today would be all the more incomprehensible as financial multi-lateralism stood the test of the Trump years and is now reinforced by the Biden administration.”He also rejected banks’ claims that the standards could hurt lending and suggested the effects won’t be a blow to their shareholders.“I want to highlight that this increase will not require any capital increase or change in dividend policy for any French bank,” Villeroy said.Still, the new standards will result in a higher bar for banks. They could drive up capital requirements by 19% and result in a 52.2 billion-euro ($63.9 billion) shortfall, according to a study by the European Banking Authority that used data from the end of 2019.Banks want to keep that to 10% or less and are demanding to maintain leeway in judging the riskiness of companies that don’t have credit ratings. Regulators may be less inclined to allow such latitude after the recent Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital scandals exposed the limits of several banks’ ability to gauge their own risk.Banks, having already lobbied aggressively in advance of the 2017 compromise, are also pushing to continue with existing rules and reduce the updated Basel standards to little more than an additional financial disclosure.“We are committed to implement those reforms in a broadly faithful manner,” Martin Merlin, a senior Commission official for banking, said at a conference this month. “We cannot regulate in a vacuum and we need to take into account the present context, the Covid 19 context.”For Andrea Enria, the ECB’s top supervisor, the pandemic isn’t a reason to slow the process. He argues that the 2020 recession showed that better-capitalized banks can handle unprecedented economic shocks, and so Europe must push on with the reforms.“The last lap of this long process is still facing fierce opposition from some in the banking industry,” he said this month. “We do not see any benefits in further delays.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New Zealand Joins Canada In Signaling Rates May Rise Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.New Zealand’s central bank projected that its official cash rate may start to rise in the second half of next year, joining Canada in flagging a potential withdrawal of stimulus as economies recover from the pandemic. The kiwi dollar and bond yields surged.The Reserve Bank on Wednesday published OCR forecasts for the first time in more than a year that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. Any increase would be conditional on the economy evolving as expected, the RBNZ’s monetary policy committee said. It held the benchmark rate at 0.25% and kept the bond-purchase program at NZ$100 billion ($73 billion). “These are highly conditional projections,” Governor Adrian Orr told a news conference in Wellington. “You’re talking about the second half of next year, who knows where we’ll be by then.”The New Zealand dollar nevertheless surged as investors ramped up bets on higher rates, with two quarter-point hikes now priced in next year. The kiwi bought 73.08 U.S. cents at 4:35 p.m. in Wellington, up from 72.31 cents beforehand. Swap rates and bond yields also jumped, with the 10-year yield gaining more than 10 basis points.Central banks have been pushing back against concerns about rising inflation pressures, signaling they want the economic recovery from the pandemic firmly bedded in before they contemplate policy tightening. But New Zealand’s success in containing Covid-19 allowed its economy to rebound more quickly than most, and the strength of its labor market had already prompted some economists to pencil in rate hikes for 2022.“With the RBNZ set to become one of the first central banks in advanced economies to hike rates, we think that the New Zealand dollar will continue to strengthen against the U.S. dollar,” said Marcel Thieliant, senior Australia and New Zealand economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.Forward TrackThe RBNZ’s forward track for the OCR, which had been suspended since early last year, shows the average rate rising to 0.31% in the second quarter of 2022 and to 0.67% by the end of the year. That implies at least one quarter-point increase in the second half. The track shows the rate climbing to 1.78% by June 2024, the end of the forecast period.The RBNZ “has unequivocally moved to a tightening bias,” said Stephen Toplis, head of research at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “By reintroducing its OCR projection track, and including several rate hikes in that track, there can be no doubt as to where it sees the risks to the current 0.25% cash rate lying.”The projections put New Zealand in the vanguard of stimulus removal in the wake of the pandemic. Canada is also a potential early mover, with its central bank last month announcing a reduction in debt purchases and projecting a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.In the U.S., Federal Reserve officials say they could begin discussing the appropriate timing of scaling back quantitative easing at upcoming meetings, while Australian policy makers are due to decide in July whether to extend their bond buying.The RBNZ today said its quantitative easing program may not reach the NZ$100 billion limit by the time it is due to end in June 2022, reflecting latest projections for government bond issuance. That reduced issuance was placing less upward pressure on bond yields, it noted.New Zealand’s economy enjoyed a V-shaped recovery from last year’s pandemic-induced recession and the housing market is booming. The jobless rate fell to 4.7% in the first quarter and the central bank today forecast that inflation will accelerate to 2.6% this quarter, exceeding the midpoint of its 1-3% target range.It expects inflation to weaken to 1.5% by mid-2022 before gradually climbing back to 2% in 2023, a faster recovery than it previously forecast.Double-Dip Recession?Gross domestic product declined in the final quarter of last year and the RBNZ today projected GDP fell 0.6% in the first quarter of this year, indicating the economy may have experienced a double-dip recession. However, annual growth will accelerate to 3.4% by March next year, according to today’s projections. In February, the bank forecast growth of just 1.4% in that period.“Confidence in the outlook is rising as the more extreme negative health scenarios wane given the vaccination progress globally,” the RBNZ said. “We remain cautious however, given ongoing virus-related restrictions in activity, the sectoral unevenness of economic recovery, and the weak level of business investment.”(Updates with governor’s comment in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese Chipmaker SigmaStar Weighs $780 Million IPO in Shanghai

    (Bloomberg) -- Chipmaker SigmaStar is seeking to raise at least 5 billion yuan ($780 million) in an initial public offering in Shanghai, according to people familiar with the matter, as China expands its semiconductor industry.The startup is working with advisers toward a share sale on the Nasdaq-style STAR board as soon as this year, said the people, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The plan isn’t finalized and is subject to change, they said. The company targets a valuation of 30 billion yuan to 50 billion yuan, said one of the people.China’s semiconductor makers are seeking to capitalize on the government’s push to match the U.S. and become more self-reliant as global chip supply dwindles. The world’s most-populous nation wants to build a group of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., with Premier Li Keqiang pledging to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips.Founded in 2017, SigmaStar designs chips for security systems, sports cameras, self-driving vehicles, and smart home devices, among other products, according to the company’s website. Its backers include China’s Kunqiao Capital and SummitView Capital, according to CB Insights.SigmaStar representatives didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.Shanghai’s STAR board was rolled out in 2019 as a testing ground that allowed streamlined registration-based IPOs, eased caps on valuations and price swings in the first few days of trading. More than 230 companies have debuted since then, including giants such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Bloomage Biotechnology Corp. China’s securities regulator is considering tighter listing rules for the trade venue, placing greater emphasis on hardcore technology and innovation, Bloomberg News reported in March.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pipelines Balked When ‘Blinking Red’ Hack Alert Went Off in 2012

    (Bloomberg) -- A decade ago, after hackers were caught infiltrating natural gas pipeline operations and an al-Qaeda video emerged calling for an “electronic jihad” on U.S. infrastructure, then-Senator Joseph Lieberman tried to sound the alarm.The system is “blinking red,” Lieberman warned his Senate colleagues during debate on the threat in 2012. “Privately owned and operated cyber infrastructure can well be, and probably some day will be, the target of an enemy attack.”Led by the Connecticut independent and one-time vice presidential candidate, lawmakers sought to require energy companies to strengthen computer security. But the effort withered under fierce lobbying by oil companies and other corporate interests that succeeded in killing the legislation. That left in place a system of voluntary guidelines that failed to stop last month’s ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline Co., which paralyzed a major artery for fuel along the East Coast.“It’s really a lost opportunity,” said Lieberman, now senior counsel at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP. “The attack on the Colonial Pipeline might not have happened if we passed the legislation.”Now, in response to the attack, the Department of Homeland Security is preparing to jettison the voluntary approach and impose cybersecurity requirements on pipelines, according to a person familiar with the plans who asked not to be identified before a formal announcement.That would be a defeat for oil companies and pipeline operators that for more than a decade have successfully fought off federal standards to thwart cyberattacks from legislation or regulatory agencies. Unlike power plants, U.S. pipelines are not required to follow any federal cybersecurity mandates, even though Homeland Security was given the authority to impose them when it was created in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.The Transportation Security Administration, the DHS agency in charge of protecting the nation’s pipelines, will issue a directive this week requiring pipeline companies to report cyber incidents, according to the person familiar with the plans. Additional requirements for safeguarding facilities and responding to attacks are set to be advanced in coming weeks, the Washington Post reported.“The Biden administration is taking further action to better secure our nation’s critical infrastructure,” DHS said in a statement on Tuesday. “We will release additional details in the days ahead.”Until now, the TSA had resisted using its authority to mandate cyberprotection measures.“My belief was we could get quicker and better security through working with the industry instead of regulating them because regulations set minimum security standards and industry in many cases was doing more than that,” said Jack Fox, who served as the agency’s manager of pipeline security before retiring in 2016.Lieberman’s bill would have imposed cybersecurity performance requirements on privately owned critical infrastructure -- and slap fines on companies that fell short. The rules would have been applied to more than pipelines: sectors where a hostile take-down of computer systems could lead to mass casualties, the collapse of financial markets or the disruption of energy and water supplies, were to be included.Even a watered-down version of the bill failed to overcome a Republican-led filibuster.Pipeline CompaniesFor Lieberman, the failure still stings.“We would sort of ask ourselves who is driving this aggressive opposition and the answer we were getting was the energy companies and the pipeline companies,” he said.Every major U.S. oil company -- including Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp. and ConocoPhillips -- lobbied on the legislation, alongside some refiners and at least one pipeline operator. Colonial didn’t lobby on the measure in 2012, according to disclosure forms it filed with Congress. However, groups it belonged to did, including the American Petroleum Institute, the Association of Oil Pipe Lines and the Chamber of Commerce -- a political titan that reported spending $103.9 million influencing government policies in 2012.The Chamber opposed the legislation at the time, calling it an overly broad, heavy-handed approach to regulation that threatened to create an “adversarial“ relationship between the government and private industry instead of fostering collaboration against cyberattacks. The group backed an alternative approach focused on greater sharing of threat information, a stance it continues to endorse today.“We support a public-private collaboration that strengthens our cybersecurity in all sectors, including pipelines, to benefit all Americans,” said Matthew Eggers, vice president of cybersecurity policy for the Chamber.Cybersecurity experts and government officials have cautioned for years about the consequences of a pipeline hack, including in 2019 when the Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a report warning a cyberattack could disrupt a pipeline “for days to weeks.”Nevertheless, there was widespread business opposition to the Lieberman bill, with almost every affected industry, from financial services to communications, getting involved to warn the proposed cybersecurity mandates would insert the heavy hand of government into corporate affairs.But proponents warned that mandates were essential to ensure there were sufficient safeguards amid a barrage of ever-more sophisticated attacks on private companies running power plants, dams and other critical infrastructure.al-Qaeda VideoWeeks after the bill’s introduction, the Department of Homeland Security warned hackers had spent months trying to infiltrate computer systems for a number of natural gas pipeline operators. ABC News reported the FBI had obtained an al-Qaeda video calling for “electronic jihad” against U.S. critical infrastructure. And computer security firm McAfee Corp. warned of coordinated, ongoing cyberattacks on global energy companies in 2011.The hacking episodes foreshadowed how alluring fuel delivery systems are to cyber-criminals, like the Russia-linked group that used DarkSide ransomware to hold Colonial’s computer systems hostage around May 7. The company was forced to shut down its roughly 5,500-mile-long (8,851-kilometers-long) pipeline system, which provides about 45% of the fuel used on the East Coast, spurring outages at filling stations and the payment of a $5 million ransom before service resumed five days later.It’s not clear whether mandates would have thwarted the attack, and investigations are still underway. Colonial has pledged to “review any proposal that takes lessons learned from this event that strengthens or hardens our infrastructure.”Oil and pipeline trade groups steadfastly insist now is not the time for prescriptive federal mandates.“Any discussion of regulation is premature until we have a full understanding of the details surrounding the Colonial attack,” said Suzanne Lemieux, API’s manager of operations security and emergency response. “But we are committed to continuing our robust coordination with all levels of government.”The trade association added in a statement it was generally aligned with the Chamber on the issue in 2012 and cautioned against a prescriptive one-size-fits all regulatory approach that it said would be counterproductive.John Stoody, a spokesman for the Association of Oil Pipe Lines, whose members include Colonial Pipeline, said “We want TSA to get right anything they plan to do.”“For example, an overly broad reporting requirement could overwhelm TSA with hundreds of thousands of cyberattack reports every day that would not do anyone any good,” he said.PartnershipChevron said in an emailed statement that federal regulation “should take a risk-based approach” that gives companies flexibility to defend against threats. And Exxon noted that the rapid evolution of cyber threats means “any formal and prescriptive cybersecurity requirements for the industry are often outdated upon completion.”The Transportation Security Administration has long taken a similar approach. A branch manager in the agency’s office of surface operations last year boasted it involves “very few regulations” and a “cooperative approach to industry adoption of security measure,” according to a presentation archived on the agency’s website.The TSA opted not to regulate the pipeline sector because it felt a partnership with industry was more efficient, said Fox, the retired TSA manager of pipeline security.“A regulation takes months or years to change,” Fox said in a phone interview. “With this partnership we could make a phone call and say we need you to do such and such and it would be reacted to the next day.”Republican FilibusterFox said he didn’t think the Lieberman bill would have prevented the Colonial cyberattack.“You can regulate whatever you like,” Fox said. “We have regulations on speed limits and gun control and all kinds of things so if you regulate something it does not means it’s not going to happen.”Ultimately in 2012, Lieberman and Collins watered down their bill in a desperate bid to win over Republicans to get it passed. They dropped mandates and fines in favor of a measure that would create only optional requirements.But even the pared-back bill wasn’t enough. Continued concerns about liability and privacy haunted the legislation, and the Chamber opposed the new version too. It was twice defeated by a Republican-led filibuster, ultimately falling nine votes shy of the 60 needed to cut off debate in November 2012.Amy Myers Jaffe, a Tufts University professor and author of “Energy’s Digital Future,” said the Colonial cyberattack may be the pipeline industry’s “Macondo moment.”That’s a reference to the Gulf of Mexico oil well that blew out in 2010, killing 11 workers and unleashing the worst oil spill in U.S. history.An overly cozy relationship between federal regulators and oil companies was blamed for contributing to the disaster, Jaffe said. “It’s shocking to me to think that an industry that likes to brag about its safety records would ever have lobbied against having government-run standards that are mandatory for cyber-security in vital energy infrastructure.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slightly lower, giving back some gains after economic data disappoints

    Stocks drifted sideways Tuesday, fluctuating between small gains and losses after new data on consumer confidence missed expectations.

  • RBNZ Surprises Investors by Projecting Rate Hike by September 2022

    In its OCR projections, the RBNZ penciled the cash rate to reach 0.5% in September next year and to 1.5% by the end of 2023.

  • Payment Firms Paymentus, Flywire Jump 40% in U.S. Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- A pair of payment firms each rose more than 40% in their initial public offerings in the U.S. on Wednesday.Paymentus Holdings Inc. opened at $28.76 Thursday after selling shares at $21 each. Flywire Corp. opened at $34 after pricing at $24. Paymentus raised $210 million while Flywire raised $250 million. Paymentus was up about 37% at 3:13 p.m. in New York while Flywire was up 43%.Following a volatile week in the stock market, listings of technology and internet companies have come back with greater volume and eye-popping first day gains -- a fixture in the U.S. IPO market.ZipRecruiter Inc., a recruitment technology company that went public through a direct listing, rose as much as 8.5% on Wednesday.For its part, Paymentus has a diverse customer base, according to Chief Executive Officer Dushyant Sharma.“We have built an operating system for bill payments, which allows billing companies of all sizes in all major industries -- such as utilities, insurance, auto, finance, mortgage, telecom, health care and government,” Sharma said in an interview.Flywire, in turn, is taking aim at legacy players.“We see ourselves competing against old school inefficient payments,” said Alex Finkelstein, Flywire board member and general partner at Spark Capital.Paymentus and Flywire each have a market value of about $3.3 billion.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. led both offerings.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Futures Drop Ahead of U.S. Data; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- American equity-index futures declined on Thursday ahead of key data on the world’s biggest economy. Treasury yields were steady and the dollar slipped.Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 dropped after the underlying indexes gained on Wednesday. Data on jobs, growth and personal consumption later Thursday will help investors piece together a picture of the economy amid concerns about inflation pressures and prospects for monetary stimulus.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index hovered around a record as gains in miners offset losses in health-care and food-and-beverage stocks. Planemaker Airbus SE climbed after telling suppliers it plans to raise output, while Bayer AG dropped after a U.S. judge rejected its plan to resolve claims related to its Roundup weedkiller.In Asia, Chinese stocks and currency edged higher after Washington and Beijing held the first trade talks since Joe Biden became president. While the talks were described as “candid,” tensions remain -- the White House’s top official for Asia said Wednesday the U.S. is entering a period of intense competition with China.Global equities have pushed higher in May amid volatile trading as investors swung from worries that higher inflation poses a threat to loose monetary policy to optimism about the economic recovery. Federal Reserve officials have hinted that they may start discussions on reducing bond purchases in upcoming meetings if the economy powers ahead, a move that could push yields higher and damp demand for riskier assets.“It will be the inflation prints that will be dominating markets,” Janet Mui, investment director at Brewin Dolphin, said on Bloomberg Television. “This year we are at a junction when market participants are thinking about a potential withdrawal of stimulus.”Elsewhere, oil weakened on concern there will be a glut of Iranian supply if sanctions on the Persian Gulf producer are lifted. Bitcoin held below $40,000. Gold steadied near the highest level in more than four months.Here are some events this week:U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales and personal consumption on Thursday.Personal income and spending, PCE deflator and University of Michigan Sentiment index on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 11:19 a.m. London timeFutures on the S&P 500 fell 0.2%Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%The euro was little changed at $1.2198The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.18 per dollarThe offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.3708 per dollarThe British pound was little changed at $1.4123BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.58%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.20%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.76%CommoditiesBrent crude fell 0.7% to $68 a barrelSpot gold was little changedMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JD Logistics Jumps 29% in Hong Kong Gray Market Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Logistics Inc. surged in Hong Kong’s gray market trading, after its initial public offering was more than 700 times subscribed by retail investors in the city’s second-largest float this year.Shares of the delivery arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. rose to as high as HK$51.95 on an over-the-counter platform operated by Phillip Securities Group ahead of its Friday debut. That marks a 29% gain from its offering price of HK$40.36, which was at the lower end of its marketed range. The retail tranche of the company’s $3.2 billion share sale was 715.6 times subscribed, making it the third most popular IPO in the city with a size larger than $1 billion, after offerings by Kuaishou Technology and Nongfu Spring Co. The Chinese video-streaming platform operator surged 161% while the bottled water producer jumped 54% on their debuts. JD Logistics’ institutional offer was about 11 times subscribed.JD Logistics’ stock offering comes as sentiment in the city’s IPO market has cooled with the benchmark Hang Seng slumping into a correction in March. About half of stocks that debuted between March and May fell on their first day of trade, while April saw just three listings, the least in nine months, Bloomberg-compiled data show.JD Logistics attracted seven cornerstone investors to its offering, including SoftBank Vision Fund, Temasek Holdings Pte, Blackstone Group Inc. and Tiger Global.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • Exclusive: First diesel cargo in six months arrives in Venezuela -sources

    Venezuela's first diesel imports since November arrived this week aboard the tanker Bueno, carrying almost 500,000 barrels of fuel desperately needed by farmers and truckers in the sanction-hit country, according to a shipping document and two sources. Even though U.S. sanctions allow fuel imports by Venezuela under humanitarian exceptions, lawyers consulted by Reuters said companies need a specific authorization from the U.S. Treasury Department. The U.S. Treasury Department declined to comment.

  • Epic v. Apple fight: Billions at stake as judge determines fate of App Store

    The fate of Apple’s lucrative App Store was placed in the hands of a California federal judge Monday, following closing arguments from lawyers for the tech giant and its opponent, “Fortnite” developer Epic Games, in their widely watched antitrust trial. Epic is asking for an injunction requiring Apple to change its business model, so app developers can get their apps onto iPhones using third-party app stores, cutting out Apple’s 30% fee. Apple says such a change would jeopardize mobile device security, with CEO Tim Cook testifying last week that such a move was “an experiment I wouldn’t want to run.”

  • ‘Extreme’ moves in bitcoin feed stock-market volatility, study finds

    Big moves by bitcoin bleed over to the stock market, making the asset difficult for equity investors to ignore, according to a study by Singapore-based bank DBS.

  • ‘Builders are reluctant to sign sales contracts for houses’: High prices erode new home sales

    'The market for new homes has benefitted from a near-record low supply of available resale properties, which is sending prices skyward'

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification. The stock is climbing.

  • The US labor shortage is about to create a big problem for retailers

    As Covid-19 vaccination rates rise and more shoppers head back out, retailers will feel their staffing shortages more acutely.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon-MGM Seen Winning Antitrust Nod as Tech Critics Cry Foul

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s takeover of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is sparking fresh criticism about the spreading tentacles of America’s technology giants, but the deal underscores how competition watchdogs have their hands tied when it comes to curbing the companies’ growth.Critics of tech firms in Washington on Wednesday slammed the MGM deal as the latest example of how the industry’s biggest players snap up companies to expand their reach, even as they face a flurry of antitrust lawsuits and moves by lawmakers to rein them in.“Another day. Another mega merger,” tweeted Representative David Cicilline, the Rhode Island Democrat who led a sweeping investigation of Amazon, Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc. “Amazon’s proposed purchase of MGM reinforces what we already know -- they are laser-focused on expanding and entrenching their monopoly power.”Amazon announced the MGM deal a day after being sued by the attorney general of Washington, D.C., who said the online retailer is engaging in anticompetitive conduct that’s leading to higher prices for consumers. The case, the first government antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in the U.S., opened a new front in the regulatory assault on the tech industry.The deal presents an early test for the Biden administration’s antitrust agenda. The president has yet to nominate an assistant attorney general to run the Justice Department’s antitrust division, which would probably review the MGM deal.For those troubled about the relentless growth of the biggest tech companies, the MGM acquisition could highlight how antitrust law falls short, said Sam Weinstein, who teaches antitrust at Cardozo School of Law in New York. Under traditional antitrust analysis, which would look at whether Amazon will gain outsized market power in film and TV content, the MGM deal is very likely to be cleared by regulators, he said.“If you’re really concerned about how big a company is -- just how big it is, not that it’s creating a monopoly in a particular market -- this acquisition will bother you, and the antitrust laws as currently constituted aren’t designed to deal with something like this,” Weinstein said.Amazon is the second-largest paid streaming service in the world behind Netflix Inc., and the MGM acquisition will give it more than 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows, including “Rocky,” “RoboCop” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”But the combination still leaves many studios competing to produce content. MGM doesn’t even rank among the top five Hollywood studios by box office share: Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, Sony Group Corp. and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Then there’s Netflix, which produces its own content for its streaming service, including hits like “Bridgerton,” “Stranger Things” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”That’s not stopping criticism of the takeover.“In acquiring MGM Studios, Amazon is brazenly trying to take over another sector of the economy,” said Sarah Miller, the executive director of the American Economic Liberties Project, an anti-monopoly organization in Washington. “Congress should respond quickly by passing bipartisan legislation to ban mergers by large tech firms.”On Capitol Hill, Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, a fierce critic of tech platforms, said on Twitter that Amazon is a monopoly that “shouldn’t be able to buy anything else. Period.”“This is a major acquisition that has the potential to impact millions of consumers,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who chairs the Senate’s antitrust panel. “The Department of Justice must conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that this deal won’t risk harming competition.”Amazon and its tech peers have bought hundreds of companies in the last decade, none of which has been stopped by antitrust enforcers. Their buying spree has triggered criticism that antitrust cops aren’t being aggressive enough to challenge the companies. It’s also fueling calls for new legislation that would revise antitrust laws.The $8.45 billion MGM deal is Amazon’s second-largest acquisition after Whole Foods Market Inc., the grocery chain Amazon bought for about $13.7 billion in 2017. That deal was cleared by antitrust officials at the Federal Trade Commission without an in-depth investigation.With the Whole Foods deal, Amazon was making a major acquisition in a market where it wasn’t a big player, so it didn’t raise competition concerns. The MGM acquisition fits the same pattern, said Jennifer Rie, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, who expects the deal will clear the antitrust review. That will probably help build support for antitrust legislation that will give enforcers new tools to stop deals, she said.The biggest critics of the tech companies “simply don’t think these companies should be able to get any bigger,” Rie said. “That’s not where the law stands now.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.