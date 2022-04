Reuters

China auto sales plunged in March as the country's curbs to rein in COVID-19 outbreaks took their toll, while Tesla Inc was among automakers feeling the pain of limits on production. Sales in the world's biggest car market tumbled 11.7% in March from a year earlier to 2.23 million vehicles - its first decline in three months and contrasting sharply with an 18.7% jump in February, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. He added automakers were pressing the government for supportive measures such as cuts to the auto purchase tax.