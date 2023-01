Reuters

Investors should avoid Chinese currency risk and adapt to higher foreign exchange volatility, three state financial newspapers in Shanghai and Beijing said in front-page commentaries on Tuesday after more than a week of strong gains by the yuan. The yuan has strengthened 2.2% against the dollar this year, hitting an almost five-month high on Tuesday and reversing much of 2022's annual loss, the biggest in 28 years. "Even if the depreciation pressure has diminished, two-way volatility in the yuan exchange rate will still be the norm in 2023," the Securities Times said.