Reuters

Vietnam carmaker VinFast said it has tapped Credit Suisse and Citigroup to raise at least $4 billion to build its planned electric vehicle factory in North Carolina and fund its U.S. expansion. Wednesday's announcement marks the most significant development for the company, which is betting big on the U.S. market, where it hopes to compete with legacy automakers and startups with electric SUVs and a battery leasing model. Vingroup said in a statement that it had appointed Credit Suisse to arrange the issue of offshore securities to raise $2 billion for VinFast or its subsidiaries globally, while Citigroup Global Markets was tapped as an advisor on transactions with the same value.