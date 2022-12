TechCrunch

Twitter will remove all legacy blue checkmarks "in a few months," according to a tweet from CEO Elon Musk. Before Musk bought Twitter, checkmarks were used to verify individuals and entities as active, authentic and notable accounts of interest. On Monday, the social media platform relaunched its Twitter Blue subscription plan after a dicey first attempt. The subscription gives anyone willing to shell out $8 per month (or $11 per month on iOS because screw you, App Store) a blue checkmark next to their name, fewer ads on their timeline, boosted posts and other features.