Result of the auction of treasury bills on 21 September 2022

0
Danmarks Nationalbank

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN

Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)

Sale

Stop-rate (per cent)

Pro-rata

Price

98 18775 DKT 01/12/22 IV

100

100

0.68

100 %

99.8698

98 18858 DKT 01/03/23 I

100

100

1.03

100 %

99.5471

Total

200

200

 

 

 

The sale will settle 23 September 2022.


