(Reuters) -Teck Resources Ltd Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will step down after 17 years at the helm, the Canadian miner said on Tuesday, as it posted a quarterly profit that beat estimates on upbeat prices for steelmaking coal. Lindsay, who will step down by end-September, will be replaced by Jonathan Price as CEO, while Harry Conger has been appointed president and chief operating officer. The Vancouver-based miner needs a leader who will be around and accountable long-term as it shifts its focus to copper from carbon, Lindsay said, on his 71st and final post-earnings call on Wednesday.