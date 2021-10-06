Result of General Meeting
6 October 2021
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
Results of General Meeting
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that at a General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions proposed (as set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 2 September 2021) were passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below and will shortly be published on the Company's website at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/.
Resolutions 1 and 2 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 3 to 5 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.
Resolution
Votes For*
%
Votes Against
%
Total votes validly cast
Total votes cast as % of issued share capital
Votes Withheld **
1
To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares under the offer for subscription.
8,844,218
98.47
137,786
1.53
8,982,004
3.94
58,837
2
To authorise the Directors to allot shares under the DRIS.
8,844,218
98.47
137,786
1.53
8,982,004
3.94
58,837
3
To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities for cash on a non pre-emptive basis under the offer for subscription.
8,194,671
91.71
740,650
8.29
8,935,321
3.92
105,520
4
To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities on a non pre-emptive basis under the DRIS.
8,194,671
91.71
740,650
8.29
8,935,321
3.92
105,520
5
To adopt new Articles of Association.
8,625,699
96.40
321,744
3.60
8,947,443
3.92
93,398
* Includes discretionary votes
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.
A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
