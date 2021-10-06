U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

Result of General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
·2 min read
6 October 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Results of General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that at a General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions proposed (as set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 2 September 2021) were passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below and will shortly be published on the Company's website at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/.

Resolutions 1 and 2 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 3 to 5 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.

Resolution

Votes For*

%

Votes Against

%

Total votes validly cast

Total votes cast as % of issued share capital

Votes Withheld **

1

To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares under the offer for subscription.

8,844,218

98.47

137,786

1.53

8,982,004

3.94

58,837

2

To authorise the Directors to allot shares under the DRIS.

8,844,218

98.47

137,786

1.53

8,982,004

3.94

58,837

3

To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities for cash on a non pre-emptive basis under the offer for subscription.

8,194,671

91.71

740,650

8.29

8,935,321

3.92

105,520

4

To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities on a non pre-emptive basis under the DRIS.

8,194,671

91.71

740,650

8.29

8,935,321

3.92

105,520

5

To adopt new Articles of Association.

8,625,699

96.40

321,744

3.60

8,947,443

3.92

93,398

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Ruth Wright

HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


