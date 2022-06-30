Result of Meeting: Completion of Merger

Oxford Technology 2 VCT PLC

Completion of Merger

30 June 2022

The Board of Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc ("the Company" or “OT2”) is pleased to advise that the resolutions proposed at the general meetings of Oxford Technology VCT plc (“OT1”), Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc (“OT3”) and Oxford Technology 4 VCT plc (“OT4”) (now all in liquidation) held today were duly passed.

As a result, the schemes of reconstruction of OT1, OT3 and OT4 pursuant to Section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 and the transfer by OT1, OT3 and OT4 of all of their assets and liabilities to the Company ("Schemes") (details of which were contained in the Company's prospectus and circular to shareholders both dated 18 May 2022) have now been effected.

By way of implementation of the Schemes, the assets and liabilities of OT1, OT3 and OT4 have been transferred to the Company, in exchange for the issue of 5,431,655 new OT1 ordinary shares of 1p each, 6,254,596 new OT3 ordinary shares of 1p each and 10,826,748 new OT4 ordinary shares of 1p each respectively in the capital of the Company ("Consideration Shares”).

Following implementation of the Schemes, the capital of the Company as at 30 June 2022 consists of 27,844,888 shares (none of which are held in treasury) (including the 5,331,889 current ordinary shares in issue of OT2). The total number of voting rights in the Company is, therefore, 27,844,888 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Application will shortly be made for all the Consideration Shares issued pursuant to the Schemes to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It is expected that admission will become effective and that trading will commence on 1 July 2022. CREST accounts are also expected to be credited on 1 July 2022. Certificates for these Consideration Shares, which replace certificates currently held in the original VCT, are expected to be dispatched by 15 July 2022.

The offer for Leisure Shares remains open, full details of which can be found in the prospectus which can be found on the following website: ( https://www.oxfordtechnologyvct.com/ ).

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries: Lucius Cary Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466

LEI: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30



