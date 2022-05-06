Result of the optional dividend in shares related to financial year 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- WEHB.BR
• 42.4 % of the shareholders opt for a dividend in new shares
• Equity strengthened with € 10.6 million
Attachment
• 42.4 % of the shareholders opt for a dividend in new shares
• Equity strengthened with € 10.6 million
Attachment
If the S&P 500 were in a bear market, and some say it is, this is when it would end, says Bank of America.
This week has been a tough one for stocks, but it's been especially tough for specialty biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of Thursday night they had fallen almost 27% week to date. Clovis published those results Wednesday morning and while they couldn't be called disastrous, they weren't what shareholders were yearning for.
Fresh off the best percentage gain for the Dow since Nov. 9, 2020, the blue-chip index was routed along with the rest of the stock market.
Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) saw a stark sell-off in Thursday's daily trading session. The Federal Reserve held its second meeting of the year yesterday and announced a 50 basis-point increase for interest rates. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that 75 basis-point increases were not being actively considered, but the mere mention of such a move seems to have helped trigger a surge in bearish market sentiment.
Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses first quarter earnings for DraftKings.
The fuel cell maker reported a company record for revenue; hydrogen investors don't seem to care.
The Federal Reserve has now officially raised its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by a full half-point, the largest hike in two decades, as the Fed attempts to rein in inflation. In light of the Fed having now executed rate hikes at each of its last two meetings, and expectations that there is more to come, I think it's safe to say that we are in a rising-rate environment. Few know how to play difficult market conditions better than the legendary investor Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which both know how to beat the market.
Hint: None of them are tech.
ConocoPhillips' (NYSE: COP) strategy of not hedging any oil and gas production is paying huge dividends this year. As a result, its cash flow is surging. The company is returning the bulk of that growing windfall to shareholders.
The internet-software services company's share price is now down 72% from the peak it hit last November.
Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) sank 20.7% in April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The robotic surgery company and maker of the Da Vinci surgical system reported its first-quarter earnings, which caused its stock to drop. Revenue was up 15% to $1.49 billion, and non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.13 for the period.
The consensus around The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is that nobody wants to own it -- and that is understandable. Disney's "Parks and Experiences" segment is a cash cow for the business; it contributed $6.7 billion (or 45%) of Disney's $14.8 billion of operating profits in 2019, the year before COVID-19. Getting the parks back to full speed would be a welcome development and go a long way in bringing Disney's cash flow back to pre-pandemic levels.
This could be a big problem for stock market bulls.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public on June 12, 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company priced its IPO at $34 a share, and its stock started trading at $63.50. Between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2022 (which ended in January), CrowdStrike's number of subscription customers jumped from 2,516 to 16,325, which boosted its annual revenue from $250 million to $1.45 billion.
What would Jack Bogle think? The Vanguard Market Neutral Fund (VMNFX) even posted a small gain on Red Thursday, when the Dow fell 1,000 points and pretty much everything fell apart. The Vanguard Market Neutral Fund is up a stellar 9.5% so far this year, even though stocks and bonds have both tanked.
In this article, we discuss 10 companies that just increased their dividends. If you want to see some more stocks that raised their dividend payouts, click 5 Companies that Just Increased Their Dividends. Goldman Sachs expects share buybacks in 2022 to reach $1 trillion, up 12% from 2021. The investment bank revised its forecast upwards […]
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders will vote on carrying out a 20-for-1 stock split at its annual meeting later this month. Splitting the stock into smaller, easier-to-purchase shares could make investing in the company significantly more attractive to a wider pool of investors and work to increase trading volume. Amazon stock has been hit hard following the company's recent first-quarter earnings release.
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) reported its first-quarter results on Thursday, and the numbers were nothing short of awful. During the first three months of 2022, Shopify's revenue totaled $1.2 billion and grew at a rate of 22% year-over-year. While that's impressive, that's a much smaller growth rate than what was seen a year ago in the first quarter of 2021, when Shopify's sales more than doubled, rising by 110%.
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brad Smith break down earnings for Under Armour.
Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies, and crypto stocks seemed to be moving in line with broader markets today.