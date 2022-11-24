Result of Realkredit Danmark's bond sales in series 10F and 10G
To
Executive Board
Company Announcement number 105/2022
Result of Realkredit Danmark's bond sales in series 10F and 10G
Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the bond sales for the refinancing of FlexLån® as of 1 January 2023.
The results of the mortgage covered bonds sold are set out in the appendix to this announcement.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.
Attachments