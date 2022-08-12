U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,280.15
    +72.88 (+1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,761.05
    +424.38 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,047.19
    +267.27 (+2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.62
    +41.36 (+2.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.88
    -2.46 (-2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    +11.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    +0.49 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0257
    -0.0068 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    -0.0390 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0064 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4800
    +0.4810 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,193.19
    +53.09 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    574.64
    +3.36 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

RESULTS OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL & SPECIAL MEETING

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EXN
Excellon Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Excellon Resources Inc.)
Excellon Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Excellon Resources Inc.)

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (TSX: EXN.WT) (NYSE: EXN) and (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to report that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business at the Company's 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting held on August 12, 2022 (the "Meeting"). Detailed results from the election of directors are set out below:

Director

FOR

% FOR

Withheld

% Withheld

Laurence (Laurie) Curtis

5,312,651

95.388

256,873

4.612

Roger Norwich

5,336,748

95.821

232,776

4.179

Craig Lindsay

5,339,707

95.874

229,817

4.126

Jeff Swinoga

5,284,960

94.891

284,564

5.109

Zoya Shashkova

5,330,202

95.703

239,322

4.297

Brendan Cahill

5,261,957

94.478

307,567

5.522

Prior to the Meeting and after the Company mailed its Management Information Circular dated June 24, 2022 (the "Circular"), Ms. Anna Ladd-Kruger resigned as a director of the Company effective July 31, 2022, due to other business commitments and, accordingly, was removed from the slate of nominees put forth for election at the Meeting.

André Fortier, former Chairman and Director of Excellon, retired prior to the Meeting and so did not stand for re-election. Shawn Howarth, President and CEO of Excellon, commented "I would like to thank André for his committed stewardship and dedication as Chairman. Both Mr. Fortier and Ms. Ladd-Kruger were valued members of the Company's Board of Directors and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours."

Following the Meeting, the newly appointed Board of Directors of the Corporation appointed Dr. Laurence (Laurie) Curtis as its Chairman, and also appointed Shawn Howarth, its President and Chief Executive Officer, as a director.

Voting results for the other items of business at the Meeting, all as more particularly described in the Circular, were as follows:


"For"

% "For"

"Withheld"

% "Withheld"

Appointment of Auditors (Ernst &
Young, LLP) and Authorization to
Fix Auditors' Remuneration

5,542,775

99.520

26,749

0.480


"For"

% "For"

"Against"

% "Against"

Approval of Share Incentive Plan

5,142,511

92.333

427,013

7.667

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Excellon
Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of our employees, communities, and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Kilgore, an advanced gold exploration project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration; and Platosa, a high-grade silver mine since producing in Mexico since 2005, scheduled to wind-down in Q3 2022, with an 11,000 hectare exploration package on Mexico's carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) trend. The Company is also actively seeking to capitalize on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects in the Americas.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this Press Release constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified words such as, among others: "advancing", "aims", "development", "exploration", "growth", "opportunities", "option", "pipeline", "potential", "project", "scheduled", "vision" and "will", or variations of such words, and similar such words, expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results can, could, may, should, will (or not) be achieved, occur, provide or result in the future or which, by their nature, refer to future events. In some cases, forward-looking information may be stated in the present tense, such as in respect of current matters that may be continuing, or that may have a future impact or effect. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding wealth creation; realizing on strategic opportunities; innovation; growth pipeline and its advancement; project development quality; project economics, growth and discovery potential; Platosa wind-down and its timing; capitalizing on current market conditions; and project acquisition.  Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct, and any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates, expectations, and opinions which are considered reasonable and represent best judgment based on available facts, as of the date such statements are made. If such assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions prove to be incorrect, actual and future results may be materially different than expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are also inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions which may prove to be incorrect, and such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different, include, but are not limited to, those stated in the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2022 ("2022 AIF"), the current technical reports for the Company's projects, the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the quarters already ended in 2022, read together with the accompanying financial statements, which are not exhaustive, and readers should consult the more complete discussion of the Company's business, financial condition and prospects in the 2022 AIF and other aforementioned documents. The forward-looking statements referenced or contained in this Press Release are expressly qualified by these Cautionary Statements as well as those in the Company's referenced public disclosure, all of which is available at www.excellonresources.com and/or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are as of the date thereof (or as otherwise expressly specified) and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Excellon Resources Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/12/c9992.html

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes Surprise Stance on Controversial New Tax

    The entrepreneur Mark Cuban just took a stand in a debate that's hotly controversial in business circles and Congress.

  • 10 EV Stocks that Will Benefit from Climate Change Bill 2022

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV stocks that will benefit from the Climate Change Bill 2022. If you want to skip reading about the details of the bill, go directly to 5 EV Stocks that Will Benefit from Climate Change Bill 2022. On August 7, the U.S. Senate approved a comprehensive $430 billion […]

  • 11 Best Falling Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we talk about 11 best falling stocks to buy now. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Best Falling Stocks To Buy Now. After a brutal 2022 which saw the S&P500 shed more than 21% in the first half of the year, Q2 […]

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    The board of Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.55 on the...

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Three Chinese corporate giants are leaving the New York Stock Exchange

    Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 2 Stocks for at Least 40% Upside; Here’s Why

    Inflation has been making headlines all year, and rightly so; it’s at 40-year high levels, driven by sharp increases in the prices of gasoline and diesel fuels. But oil and its various refined products have come down in recent weeks, and so – the July inflation numbers weren’t as bad as had been feared. The overall year-over-year price increase for the month came to 8.5%, still awful, but less than the 8.7% economists had been predicting. Markets these days are rallying in response. Whether this

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • ‘The economy is very weak’: Here's why Cathie Wood believes the Fed will actually cut rates in 2023 — plus 3 stocks she likes right now to capitalize

    The super investor sees softness. But is sticking to her guns.

  • Don’t Give Up on the Chip Makers. These 9 Stocks Look Cheap.

    Profit warnings from Nvidia and Micron have sent a chill through chip stocks, but the long-term opportunity is still intact.

  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

    Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARA ) just released its latest quarterly report and things are not looking...

  • Rivian stock wavers amid $1.7 billion loss and EV delivery figures

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian discusses Rivian shares being volatile after its disappointing second-quarter earnings results.

  • Five Chinese Companies Say They Plan to Delist From the New York Stock Exchange

    Five Chinese state-owned companies said they intend to delist their American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange, as financial regulators in Beijing and Washington remain at loggerheads over U.S. audit requirements. In separate filings to Hong Kong’s stock exchange Friday, PetroChina , China Petroleum & Chemical , Aluminum Corp. of China , China Life Insurance Co ,  and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co said they have notified the NYSE that they plan to voluntarily delist their American depositary shares.

  • It’s a Tom Jones rally but it may be overbought, say analysts

    The S&P 500’s initial surge on Thursday to fresh three-month highs fizzled as the session wore on. The good news for bulls is that this is a Tom Jones rally, as in his famous song: “It’s not unusual.” Specifically, there is nothing superlative about the market’s, notably the Nasdaq’s, resurgence off its mid-June trough, suggests Bespoke Investment Group.

  • Inflation report brings 2 pieces of good news for retirees and retirement savers

    Retirees and those seeking secure income got two items of very good news this week, though you may only have heard about one. July’s inflation came in below fears (although a debate now rages on what the “real” inflation rate is—more on that below). Meanwhile, your ability to earn a guaranteed rate of return on risk-free investments, regardless of what happens to inflation, actually went up.

  • Hut 8 Reports Operating and Financial Results for Q2 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. All dollar figures are in Canadian Dollars ("CAD"), unless otherwise stated.

  • 10 Penny Stocks for Long-Term Profits

    In this article, we talk about 10 penny stocks for long-term profits. If you wish to read about our top penny stock picks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks for Long-Term Profits. The US economy is in a bad place right now. The gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.9% on an annualized pace during the […]

  • The market rally could be 'just enthusiasm' as inflation continues hitting consumers: Strategist

    Julie Biel, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst, and Kevin Nicholson, RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income CIO, sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about inflation's impact on consumers, market rally trends, the outlook of the travel industry, and defensive sectors.

  • How Charged Up Is FuelCell?

    With the imminent passing of the inflation reduction act, which is going to pour money into green energy projects, we are seeing a lot of green names blow higher. ChargePoint , Blink , Plug Power , even lowly FuelCell Energy is up 6.