The Results are in: 84 Percent of Teammates said "Avidxchange is a Great Place to Work," Earning the Company a Top Certification by Great Place to Work®

AvidXchange
·4 min read
In this article:
  • AVDX
AvidXchange
AvidXchange

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced it is Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at AvidXchange via a generated survey. Eighty-four percent of respondents said it was a great place to work, grossly over indexing the benchmark of 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Furthermore, AvidXchange overall received high marks from employees on camaraderie and respect; 94 percent of respondents said when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome which may attribute to the company having hired one in four candidates from employee referrals.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that AvidXchange is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“Our commitment to culture is grounded in our strong belief that individual, team and organizational performance is directly linked to an environment with solid relationships, high trust and deep connections among teammates,” said Todd Cunningham, Chief People Officer of AvidXchange. “Becoming Great Place to Work-Certified™ is an indicator that we are on the right track in helping our teammates realize their full potential and win big, together. We don’t do what we do to seek recognition, but this is a public affirmation of what we know to be true about the culture we’ve built, and I’m proud of the teammates who make AvidXchange a Great Place to Work.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

To learn more about career opportunities at AvidXchange, click here: https://www.avidxchange.com/about/careers/.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 825,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact

Olivia Sorrells
osorrells@avidxchange.com
980-643-7889


