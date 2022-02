Reuters

A Wall Street analyst upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a buy rating after 10 years on Tuesday, highlighting its growing market share, a strong portfolio of computer chips to rival that of Intel and a relatively cheap stock price. "This is not the AMD of a decade ago," Bernstein Research analyst Stacy Rasgon said, lifting the brokerage's rating on the company to "outperform" — its highest stock rating — from "market-perform". AMD's market share for laptop central processing unit (CPU) chips had climbed to nearly 20% in the third quarter of 2021 from a low of under 5% six years ago, Bernstein said, citing data from Mercury Research and its own analysis.