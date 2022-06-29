U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,825.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,936.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,682.00
    +7.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.39
    -0.37 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.90
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    20.80
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0495
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.36
    +1.41 (+5.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8820
    -0.2460 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,107.56
    -734.37 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.97
    -15.10 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Results of Annual General Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Serabi Gold plc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SRBIF
Serabi Gold plc
Serabi Gold plc

For immediate release

29 June 2022

Serabi Gold Plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Results of Annual General Meeting

 

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 28 June 2022, Shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions (the “Resolutions”) proposed in the notice of meeting dated 30 May 2022 (the "Notice of Meeting”).

Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.

 

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION

VOTES

FOR

%

VOTES

AGAINST

%

VOTES

TOTAL

% of ISC* VOTED

VOTES

WITHHELD

1. That Mr. Clive Line be re-elected as a Director of the Company.

32,353,208

99.98%

5,321

0.02%

32,358,529

42.73%

30,000

2. That Mr. Aquiles Alegria be re-elected as a Director of the Company.

32,330,150

99.99%

7,379

0.02%

32,337,529

42.70%

51000

3 . That Mr. Nicolas Bañados be re-elected as a Director of the Company.

30,601,237

96.00%

6,292

0.02%

30,607,529

40.41%

1,781,000

4. 1. That the Directors are authorised to allot shares, grant rights or convert any security up to a nominal value of £2,500,000.

31,516,066

99.62%

40,619

0.13%

31,556,685

41.67%

831,844

5. That subject to the passing of Resolution 4 the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of £375,000.

31,520,916

99.49%

40,769

0.13%

31,561,685

41.67%

831,844

6. That subject to the passing of Resolution 4 and in addition to the authority granted under resolution 5, the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of £375,000 for the purposes of financing a transaction.

31,520,916

99.49%

40,769

0.13%

31,561,685

41.67%

826,844

* ISC – Issued Share Capital


 

Enquiries:

 

Serabi Gold plc

 

Michael Hodgson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Chief Executive

Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621

 

 

Clive Line

Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Finance Director

Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692

 

 

Email: contact@serabigold.com

 

Website: www.serabigold.com

 

 

 

Beaumont Cornish Limited

Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser

 

Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish

Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

 

 

Peel Hunt LLP

Joint UK Broker

 

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen

Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

 

 

Tamesis Partners LLP

Joint UK Broker

 

Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield

Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868

 

 

Camarco        

Financial PR

 

Gordon Poole / Emily Hall

Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

 

Copies of this release are available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

 

ENDS

 

 


Recommended Stories