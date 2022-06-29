Results of Annual General Meeting
- SRBIF
For immediate release
29 June 2022
Serabi Gold Plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 28 June 2022, Shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions (the “Resolutions”) proposed in the notice of meeting dated 30 May 2022 (the "Notice of Meeting”).
Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.
The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:
RESOLUTION
VOTES
%
VOTES
%
VOTES
% of ISC* VOTED
VOTES
1. That Mr. Clive Line be re-elected as a Director of the Company.
32,353,208
99.98%
5,321
0.02%
32,358,529
42.73%
30,000
2. That Mr. Aquiles Alegria be re-elected as a Director of the Company.
32,330,150
99.99%
7,379
0.02%
32,337,529
42.70%
51000
3 . That Mr. Nicolas Bañados be re-elected as a Director of the Company.
30,601,237
96.00%
6,292
0.02%
30,607,529
40.41%
1,781,000
4. 1. That the Directors are authorised to allot shares, grant rights or convert any security up to a nominal value of £2,500,000.
31,516,066
99.62%
40,619
0.13%
31,556,685
41.67%
831,844
5. That subject to the passing of Resolution 4 the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of £375,000.
31,520,916
99.49%
40,769
0.13%
31,561,685
41.67%
831,844
6. That subject to the passing of Resolution 4 and in addition to the authority granted under resolution 5, the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of £375,000 for the purposes of financing a transaction.
31,520,916
99.49%
40,769
0.13%
31,561,685
41.67%
826,844
* ISC – Issued Share Capital
Enquiries:
Serabi Gold plc
Michael Hodgson
Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive
Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line
Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director
Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Website: www.serabigold.com
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish
Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Peel Hunt LLP
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen
Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
Tamesis Partners LLP
Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield
Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
Camarco
Gordon Poole / Emily Hall
Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980
Copies of this release are available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.
