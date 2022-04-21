U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,485.45
    +26.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,355.33
    +194.54 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,522.14
    +69.07 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,036.19
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.86
    +1.67 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.50
    -7.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    -0.55 (-2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0851
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    +0.0810 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3032
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4800
    +0.5530 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,533.31
    +1,117.19 (+2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.13
    +18.20 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.76
    +4.54 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Results of the Annual General Meeting 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GreenMobility A/S
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GREENM.CO
GreenMobility A/S
GreenMobility A/S

Company Announcement no. 111 – 2022
Copenhagen, April 21st, 2022

Results of the Annual General Meeting 2022

GreenMobility A/S (the “Company”) today held its Annual General Meeting, at which the following was resolved:

  • Took note of the report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year;

  • Adopted the Annual Report for 2021;

  • Adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to carry forward the loss related to the financial year ending 31 December 2021 and not distribute dividends to the shareholders;

  • Granted discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management;

  • Approved the Remuneration Report for 2021 in an advisory vote;

  • Approved the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for the remainder of 2022 and until the next Annual General Meeting;

  • Re-elected Tue Østergaard, Claus Schønemann Juhl, Mie Levi Fenger, Jørn P. Jensen and Thomas Alsbjerg as members of the Board of Directors and elected Boel Rydenå Swartling as new member of the Board of Directors;

  • Re-elected Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor of the company;

  • Adopted an authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares in the period until 21 April 2027, on one or more occasions, with a total value of up to 10% of the Company’s share capital from time to time, subject to the Company’s holding of treasury shares after such acquisitions does not exceed 10% of the Company’s share capital. The consideration may not deviate more than 10% from the official price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of the date of the agreement or acquisition;

  • Approved the revised Remuneration Policy with the following key changes:

a) clarification of the additional level of remuneration to the Chairman and any Deputy Chairman,

b) removal of the possibility of share based incentive remuneration to the Board of Directors,

c) increase of the maximum cap of cash bonus to the Executive Management from 25% to 50%,

d) inclusion of a three year vesting period for share based instruments to the Executive Management, and

e) inclusion of a possibility for the company to indemnify members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management;

  • Adopted amendments to Article 3.1 of the Articles of Association regarding extension of the current outstanding authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by up to nominally DKK 1,321,068.40 with pre-emptive rights at a price at or below market price for a one-year period from the Annual General Meeting until 21 April 2023;

  • Adopted amendments to Article 3.2 of the Articles of Association regarding extension of the current outstanding authorization to the Board of Directors to increase share capital by up to nominally DKK 1,686,797.60 without pre-emptive rights at market price for a one-year period from the Annual General Meeting until 21 April 2023;

  • Adopted amendments to Article 4.1 of the Articles of Association regarding increase of the authorization to the Board of Directors to issue up to 112,000 warrants corresponding to a capital increase of nominally DKK 44,800 for the remaining authorisation until 21 April 2026 and that the Board of Directors is authorised to re-use and re-issue the warrants issued.

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself and elected Tue Østergaard as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors established two standing committees; i) an Audit Committee with Jørn P. Jensen as Chairman and Mie Levi Fenger as an ordinary member and ii) a Nomination and Remuneration Committee with Tue Østergaard as Chairman and Jørn P. Jensen as an ordinary member.

GreenMobility A/S

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,150 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam and several German cities. More than 179,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • Tesla reports record profit, Elon Musk teases Cybertruck during earnings call

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi and Pras Subramanian discuss first quarter earnings for Tesla, production issues amid supply chain disruptions, consumer demand, cost increases, and inflation.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Short-term stock market jitters are a great opportunity to pick up high-growth stocks like these at a discount.

  • AT&T earnings top estimates, phone subscribers grow

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for AT&T.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The last five years have been very good for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Case in point: An investment of $10,000 in AMD made in April 2017 would now be worth $75,600. Shares are down 35% year-to-date as investors have soured on the technology sector.

  • Alcoa stock dips on earnings, supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for aluminum company Alcoa.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program'

    "I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday.

  • Is Veru Stock a Buy Now?

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) is a bit of an oddball in biotech. It's developing medicines for breast cancer and treatment-resistant prostate cancer, but it's also trialing a therapy for severe COVID-19, not to mention making a globally distributed reproductive health product. With a gain like that, could Veru be a diamond in the rough?

  • Why Spotify, DraftKings, and Paramount Global Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • Why Twilio Stock Dived by 10% on Wednesday

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) had a hump day to forget. The specialty-tech company saw its share price decline by slightly over 10%, following a price-target cut from an otherwise bullish analyst tracking the stock. Wednesday morning, Oppenheimer's Ittai Kidron reduced said Twilio price target substantially, to $380 per share from the previous (and much higher) level of $550.

  • 2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy While the Market Is Down

    The Nasdaq Composite index is down about 13.3% year-to-date. You can bet there are several top stocks in that index that are getting unjustifiably punished in this broader market downturn that will go on to deliver great returns over the next five years. It takes a strong business to consistently grow revenue, but an even better one to do that while expanding operating margin.

  • Shares of Upstart Fell Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell roughly 9% today for no obvious reason. While I didn't see any formal news reports, multiple people on Twitter said that analysts at Jefferies had cut their price target for Upstart from $158 to $85. While other fintech stocks traded down today, Upstart trailed its peer group and most other financials as well.

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Earnings: Top Copper Stock Slides On Outlook

    FCX stock fell as Freeport-McMoRan posted strong Q1 earnings but trimmed its 2022 copper sales outlook amid higher costs.

  • ‘I’m already feeling guilty’: My uncle is leaving me a large inheritance, but excluding my siblings. Should I gift them money every year, or set up a trust?

    In the meantime, don’t make any promises to your siblings, or yourself. If either sibling protested the manner in which they received the money and felt like you were “lording” it over them or in some way making them feel “less than” they could always refuse it. Trusts are generally a good option when you want to save on estate taxes.

  • United Airlines stock rises after hours despite earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings results for United Airlines.

  • Alcoa Stock Falls On Outlook; Nucor, Steel Dynamics Crush Views

    Alcoa stock fell on its "tempered" outlook. Nucor and Steel Dynamics rose on guidance for record profit in Q2.

  • Tesla stock surges, China stocks under pressure, travel stocks rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.