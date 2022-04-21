GreenMobility A/S

Company Announcement no. 111 – 2022

Copenhagen, April 21st, 2022

Results of the Annual General Meeting 2022

GreenMobility A/S (the “Company”) today held its Annual General Meeting, at which the following was resolved:

Took note of the report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year;

Adopted the Annual Report for 2021;

Adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to carry forward the loss related to the financial year ending 31 December 2021 and not distribute dividends to the shareholders;

Granted discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management;

Approved the Remuneration Report for 2021 in an advisory vote;

Approved the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for the remainder of 2022 and until the next Annual General Meeting;

Re-elected Tue Østergaard, Claus Schønemann Juhl, Mie Levi Fenger, Jørn P. Jensen and Thomas Alsbjerg as members of the Board of Directors and elected Boel Rydenå Swartling as new member of the Board of Directors;

Re-elected Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor of the company;

Adopted an authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares in the period until 21 April 2027, on one or more occasions, with a total value of up to 10% of the Company’s share capital from time to time, subject to the Company’s holding of treasury shares after such acquisitions does not exceed 10% of the Company’s share capital. The consideration may not deviate more than 10% from the official price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of the date of the agreement or acquisition;

Approved the revised Remuneration Policy with the following key changes:

a) clarification of the additional level of remuneration to the Chairman and any Deputy Chairman,

b) removal of the possibility of share based incentive remuneration to the Board of Directors,

c) increase of the maximum cap of cash bonus to the Executive Management from 25% to 50%,

d) inclusion of a three year vesting period for share based instruments to the Executive Management, and

e) inclusion of a possibility for the company to indemnify members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management;

Adopted amendments to Article 3.1 of the Articles of Association regarding extension of the current outstanding authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by up to nominally DKK 1,321,068.40 with pre-emptive rights at a price at or below market price for a one-year period from the Annual General Meeting until 21 April 2023;

Adopted amendments to Article 3.2 of the Articles of Association regarding extension of the current outstanding authorization to the Board of Directors to increase share capital by up to nominally DKK 1,686,797.60 without pre-emptive rights at market price for a one-year period from the Annual General Meeting until 21 April 2023;

Adopted amendments to Article 4.1 of the Articles of Association regarding increase of the authorization to the Board of Directors to issue up to 112,000 warrants corresponding to a capital increase of nominally DKK 44,800 for the remaining authorisation until 21 April 2026 and that the Board of Directors is authorised to re-use and re-issue the warrants issued.

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself and elected Tue Østergaard as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors established two standing committees; i) an Audit Committee with Jørn P. Jensen as Chairman and Mie Levi Fenger as an ordinary member and ii) a Nomination and Remuneration Committee with Tue Østergaard as Chairman and Jørn P. Jensen as an ordinary member.

