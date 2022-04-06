U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Results of the Annual General Meeting of Maersk Drilling

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
·2 min read
The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S

Today, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) adopted the following resolutions at its Annual General Meeting:

Financial year 2021

  • Annual Report for 2021 was adopted

  • Profit for 2021 will be carried forward and no ordinary dividend will be paid for 2021

  • Board of Directors and Executive Management were discharged of liability

Remuneration

  • Annual Remuneration Report for 2021 was adopted

  • Remuneration level of the Board of Directors for 2022 was approved

Composition of the Board of Directors

  • Claus V. Hemmingsen was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors

  • Alastair Maxwell, Ann-Christin G. Andersen, Kristin H. Holth, Martin Larsen and Robert M. Uggla were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors

Indemnification Scheme

  • An indemnification scheme for the Board of Directors and the Executive Management was approved as well as consequential changes to the Remuneration Policy

Other

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor

More detailed minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be published in due course on Maersk Drilling’s website, https://investor.maerskdrilling.com/general-meetings.

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held a meeting to elect a Vice Chairman and appoint members of the board committees. Accordingly, the Board of Directors and its committees are composed as follows:

Board of Directors

Chairmanship

Audit & Risk Committee

Remuneration Committee

Nomination Committee

Safety & Sustainability Committee

Claus V. Hemmingsen

Chairman

Chair

Member

Chair

Robert M. Uggla

Vice Chairman

Member

Chair

Alastair Maxwell

Chair

Member

Ann-Christin G. Andersen

Member

Kristin H. Holth

Member

Member

Martin Larsen

Member

Caroline Alting

Glenn Gormsen


For further information, please contact:

Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 23 28 57 33
Michael.harboe-jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo
Head of Media Relations
+45 27 90 31 02
Kristoffer.apollo@maerskdrilling.com

Attachment


