U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,033.75
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,716.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,921.25
    -12.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.30
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.63
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.40
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0877
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    +0.0410 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    19.81
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2380
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3120
    -0.2850 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,004.69
    +232.84 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.22
    +3.65 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.67
    +14.08 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,252.47
    +346.43 (+1.29%)
     

Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Election of Officers and Committee Members Held on January 20, 2023

Thunderbird Resorts Inc.
·1 min read
Thunderbird Resorts Inc.
Thunderbird Resorts Inc.

ZURICH, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderbird Resorts Inc. ("Thunderbird" or "Group") (NYSE Euronext Amsterdam: TBIRD and FSE: 4TR) reports the following results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in La Mesa, California, on Jan. 20, 2023:

  • On the matter of election of the board of directors, the shareholders voted 94% to 99% in favor of electing Salomon Guggenheim, Stephan Fitch and Reto Stadelmann to serve on the board for the ensuing year.

  • Baker Tilly was appointed as auditor for the ensuing year and the Board of Directors was authorized to affix its remuneration.

  • The shareholders received and considered the financial statements together with the auditor's report thereon for the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Following the meeting of shareholders, the Board of Directors appointed the following persons as officers for the ensuing year:

  • Salomon Guggenheim, President and Chief Executive Officer

  • Albert W. Atallah, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

  • Peter LeSar, Chief Financial Officer

Based on the recommendations made by the Nominating Committee, the Board approved the following committee members:

Audit Committee                                                   Stephan Fitch (Chairman)

Reto Stadelmann

Advisory member: Peter Lesar

Compensation Committee                                  Reto Stadelmann  (Chairman)

Stephan Fitch

Salomon Guggenheim

Nominating and Governance Committee      Stephan Fitch (Chairman)

Reto Stadelmann

Salomon Guggenheim

Investment Committee                                       Stephan Fitch (Chairman)

Advisory members:  Salomon Guggenheim,

Peter Lesar and Albert Atallah

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are an international provider of branded casino and hospitality services, focused on markets in Latin America. Our mission is to "create extraordinary experiences for our guests." Additional information about the Group is available at www.thunderbirdresorts.com

Cautionary Notice:  This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws and regulations of various international, federal, and state jurisdictions.  All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding potential revenue and future plans and objectives of the Group are forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Group's forward-looking statements include competitive pressures, unfavorable changes in regulatory structures, and general risks associated with business, all of which are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Group's documents filed from time-to-time with the AFM and other regulatory authorities.

Contact Information:
Peter LeSar
Chief Financial Officer
plesar@thunderbirdresorts.com
6192611138

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Microsoft, Salesforce, AMD, Qualcomm, Nvidia

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs take a look at several of the day's top trending stocks, including Microsoft's investment in OpenAI's ChatGPT, Salesforce's latest activist investors, and semiconductor stocks.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued natural gas stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In 2022, the oil and gas industry experienced exceptional financial success, resulting in a […]

  • Chinese EV stocks jump on boosts from China’s reopening

    Yahoo Finance Live dissects trends in Chinese EV stocks Nio, Li Auto, and Xpeng correlated to the country's recent reopening from zero-COVID policies.

  • Why Apple Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were moving higher today after two analysts reiterated buy ratings on the FAANG stock with one noting that Apple seems likely to beat its own vague guidance due to the weakening dollar. In a note this morning, UBS analyst David Vogt maintained his buy rating and a price target of $180 on the stock, noting that his earlier decision to lower his estimates on supply chain issues didn't account for the weakening dollar, especially against currencies in Apple's top foreign markets like Europe, the U.K., China, and Japan. On its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call, Apple had guided for a 10 percentage-point headwind in foreign currency, but Vogt believes the actual headwind will be four to five percentage points less than that.

  • Why AMD Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Monday, following bullish analyst remarks. By the close of trading, AMD's stock price was up more than 9%.  So what Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis placed an overweight rating on AMD's shares.

  • 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Warren Buffett believes in investing for the long term. Holding a stock for the long term allows you to benefit from the company's earnings growth, in some cases dividends, and overall development in its industry. Let's check out two of the best Buffett stocks to buy for the long haul.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Rallied Today

    The beaten-down chip industry received several bullish calls, and the chip industry depends on TSMC.

  • General Electric Just Received Some Good News (From an Unexpected Source)

    The earnings preannouncement from Siemens Energy disappointed its shareholders, but there were plenty of positive takeaways for GE shareholders.

  • 12 Most Undervalued Pharma Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 12 most undervalued pharma stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Pharma Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Fitch Ratings has assigned a ‘Neutral’ outlook to the global pharmaceutical and biotech sector, indicating Fitch’s […]

  • Earnings: What to expect from Microsoft, Tesla, Intel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for tech companies like Microsoft and Tesla.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) spiked higher Monday morning after the company announced another step forward for its hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The stock had jumped 8% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Nikola started selling its battery-electric heavy trucks last year, and expects to begin production of its hydrogen FCEV this year.

  • ‘Crisis Can Create Opportunities’: Here’s Why Cathie Wood Sticks With These 2 Big Innovation Stocks

    What can we say about 2023? We’ve just come off a truly challenging year, with a difficult bearish trend pushing stocks down across the board, especially in the tech sector. In this environment, transparency – the ability to see beneath appearances – has grown more important than ever. Cathie Wood, founder of the ARK Invest funds and a long-time booster of technology stocks, describes the current economic conditions as a crisis. According to Wood, we’re in a moment of declining money supply, det

  • Bankman-Fried Said He Had $100,000 Left. Government Seized $700 Million.

    Federal prosecutors have seized money from bank accounts and crypto assets belonging to the FTX founder.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Stocks With 590% to 772% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely followed S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, respectively finished lower by 9%, 19%, and 33%. It was, collectively, the worst performance for Wall Street in 14 years. This is why most analyst price targets point to upside in equities.

  • Meta Platforms, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Meta Platforms, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $META performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.

  • Why Upstart Rallied Today

    Shares of fintech company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were rallying today, up 6.9% as of 2:53 p.m. EST. As interest rates rose quickly last year, investors became hyper-focused on company profitability. Today, the Columbus Inno, a business journal in Ohio, confirmed that Upstart had laid off about 70 employees at its Columbus office late last year.

  • Buy Tesla stock ahead of earnings, analyst says

    Here's one analyst's bullish take on Tesla going into earnings.

  • Wayfair stock continues to soar amid upgrades, raised price target

    Shares of Wayfair soared after a JP Morgan analyst double-upgraded the stock to Overweight and raised its price target by 80%.

  • Why Intel Stock Is Higher Today

    Parts of Wall Street are slowly turning more positive on semiconductors, and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is getting a lift as a result. Shares of the chipmaker traded up 3.7% as of 2:15 p.m. ET on Monday after a pair of price target boosts from analysts. Semiconductors have always been a cyclical industry, and Intel shares have been caught in the ugly part of the cycle.

  • These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Are Seen Gaining From AI, ChatGPT

    Wall Street analysts are turning more positive on semiconductor stocks as some segments heat up, including graphics chips for AI.