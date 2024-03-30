Results: Cintas Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Investors in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.5% to close at US$687 following the release of its third-quarter results. Cintas reported US$2.4b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.84 beat expectations, being 7.1% higher than what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Cintas from 17 analysts is for revenues of US$10.3b in 2025. If met, it would imply a solid 9.3% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 11% to US$16.38. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$10.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$16.13 in 2025. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 11% to US$686. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cintas at US$790 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$460. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Cintas' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The period to the end of 2025 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 7.3% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 6.6% annual growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.8% per year. So although Cintas is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

