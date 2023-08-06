Results: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

It's been a good week for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest half-year results, and the shares gained 4.0% to €29.46. Dürr reported €2.1b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of €0.52 beat expectations, being 6.7% higher than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Dürr from twelve analysts is for revenues of €4.69b in 2023. If met, it would imply a modest 4.2% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to step up 16% to €2.51. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €4.69b and earnings per share (EPS) of €2.50 in 2023. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of €38.38, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Dürr at €50.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €27.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Dürr's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 8.7% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.6% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Dürr to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

