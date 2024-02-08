Results: Deckers Outdoor Corporation Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 7.3% to hit US$1.6b. Deckers Outdoor also reported a statutory profit of US$15.11, which was an impressive 30% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Deckers Outdoor from 21 analysts is for revenues of US$4.65b in 2025. If met, it would imply a meaningful 13% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 4.7% to US$29.51. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$4.54b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$27.52 in 2025. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Deckers Outdoor 17% to US$882on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Deckers Outdoor at US$1,150 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$525. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Deckers Outdoor's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 10% annualised growth rate until the end of 2025 being well below the historical 16% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 7.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Deckers Outdoor's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Deckers Outdoor's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

