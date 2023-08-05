Results: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 5.0% to €8.58 in the week after its latest half-year results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of €16b were what the analysts expected, Deutsche Lufthansa surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of €0.74 per share, an impressive 65% above what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Deutsche Lufthansa's 13 analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be €37.0b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 8.3% to €1.39. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €36.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.30 in 2023. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Deutsche Lufthansa's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of €12.02, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Deutsche Lufthansa at €15.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €8.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Deutsche Lufthansa's past performance and to peers in the same industry. From these estimates it looks as though the analysts expect the years of declining revenue to come to an end, given the flat forecast out to 2023. That would be a definite improvement, given that the past five years have seen revenue shrink 7.6% annually. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.3% per year. Although Deutsche Lufthansa's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is still expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Deutsche Lufthansa's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Deutsche Lufthansa's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

