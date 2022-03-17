Results of Eimskip's 2022 Annual General Meeting

Eimskipafelag Islands hf.

Enclosed are the results of the Annual General Meeting of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. held today, Thursday 17 March 2022, and updated Articles of Association of the Company.

Shareholders presenting 83.56% of the company's voting share participated in the meeting.

The Company will now request the Icelandic Register of Enterprises to grant the Company an exemption from the duty to issue a call to creditors, cf. Article 53.2 of the Act no. 2/1995 respecting Public Limited Companies.

