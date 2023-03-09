Results of Eimskip's 2023 Annual General Meeting

Eimskipafelag Islands hf.

Enclosed are the results of the Annual General Meeting of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. held today, Thursday 9 March 2023, and updated Articles of Association of the Company.

Shareholders presenting 84.1% of the company's voting share participated in the meeting.

The Company will now request the Icelandic Register of Enterprises to grant the Company an exemption from the duty to issue a call to creditors, cf. Article 53.2 of the Act no. 2/1995 respecting Public Limited Companies.

Attachments



