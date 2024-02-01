Results: Electronic Arts Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$2.4b were what the analysts expected, Electronic Arts surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$1.07 per share, an impressive 22% above what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Electronic Arts after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Electronic Arts' 19 analysts is for revenues of US$7.84b in 2025. This would reflect a modest 2.4% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 15% to US$4.61. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$8.04b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.83 in 2025. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a small dip in earnings per share estimates.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$152 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Electronic Arts analyst has a price target of US$165 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$140. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Electronic Arts' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Electronic Arts' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 1.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2025 being well below the historical 9.7% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Electronic Arts is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$152, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

