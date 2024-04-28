Results: EMCOR Group, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) defied analyst predictions to release its first-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat forecasts, with revenue of US$3.4b, some 6.4% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$4.17, 41% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following the latest results, EMCOR Group's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$14.4b in 2024. This would be a notable 9.4% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$15.54, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$13.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$14.38 in 2024. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$377, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values EMCOR Group at US$410 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$343. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that EMCOR Group is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that EMCOR Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 13% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.4% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that EMCOR Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around EMCOR Group's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting them to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for EMCOR Group going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for EMCOR Group that you need to be mindful of.

