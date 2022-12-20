Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
For immediate release
20 December 2022
Serabi Gold Plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 19 December 2022, Shareholders approved all the ordinary resolutions (the “Resolutions”) proposed in the notice of meeting dated 14 November 2022 (the "Notice of Meeting”).
Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.
The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:
RESOLUTION
VOTES FOR
%
VOTES AGAINST
%
VOTES TOTAL
% OF ISC* VOTED
VOTES WITHHELD
1. That the Directors’ Report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 be received and adopted
47,653,557
96.48%
1,738,018
3.52%
49,391,575
65.22%
15,467
2. To appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company
49,378,630
99.97%
13,095
0.03%
49,391,725
65.22%
15,317
3. To authorise the Directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration and the terms of their engagement
49,357,625
99.93%
34,100
0.07%
49,391,725
65.22%
15,317
* ISC – Issued Share Capital
The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.
Enquiries:
Serabi Gold plc
Michael Hodgson
Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive
Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line
Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director
Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Website: www.serabigold.com
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish
Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Peel Hunt LLP
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen
Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
Tamesis Partners LLP
Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield
Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
Camarco
Gordon Poole / Emily Hall
Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980
Copies of this release are available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com.
