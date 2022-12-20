U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Serabi Gold plc
·2 min read
Serabi Gold plc
Serabi Gold plc

For immediate release

20 December 2022

Serabi Gold Plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

 

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 19 December 2022, Shareholders approved all the ordinary resolutions (the “Resolutions”) proposed in the notice of meeting dated 14 November 2022 (the "Notice of Meeting”).

Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES AGAINST

%

VOTES TOTAL

% OF ISC* VOTED

VOTES WITHHELD

1. That the Directors’ Report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 be received and adopted

47,653,557

96.48%

1,738,018

3.52%

49,391,575

65.22%

15,467

2. To appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company

49,378,630

99.97%

13,095

0.03%

49,391,725

65.22%

15,317

3. To authorise the Directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration and the terms of their engagement

49,357,625

99.93%

34,100

0.07%

49,391,725

65.22%

15,317

* ISC – Issued Share Capital

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

 

Enquiries:

 

Serabi Gold plc

 

Michael Hodgson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Chief Executive

Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621

 

 

Clive Line

Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Finance Director

Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692

 

 

Email: contact@serabigold.com

 

Website: www.serabigold.com

 

 

 

Beaumont Cornish Limited

Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser

 

Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish

Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

 

 

Peel Hunt LLP

Joint UK Broker

 

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen

Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

 

 

Tamesis Partners LLP

Joint UK Broker

 

Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield

Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868

 

 

Camarco        

Financial PR

 

Gordon Poole / Emily Hall

Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

 

Copies of this release are available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

 

ENDS

 

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories