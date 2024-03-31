Results: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ETR:VH2) just released its latest yearly results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 9.1% to hit €375m. Friedrich Vorwerk Group also reported a statutory profit of €0.51, which was an impressive 52% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Friedrich Vorwerk Group from five analysts is for revenues of €388.4m in 2024. If met, it would imply a satisfactory 3.7% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 66% to €0.84. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €374.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.75 in 2024. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a nice gain to earnings per share in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of €16.66, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Friedrich Vorwerk Group analyst has a price target of €21.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €11.30. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Friedrich Vorwerk Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 3.7% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 13% over the past three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 1.2% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Friedrich Vorwerk Group is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Friedrich Vorwerk Group's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

