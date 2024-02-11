Results: Gates Industrial Corporation plc Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Last week, you might have seen that Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) released its full-year result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.6% to US$12.68 in the past week. Revenues were US$3.6b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$0.84 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 11%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, Gates Industrial's seven analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be US$3.57b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to reduce 3.0% to US$0.86 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.64b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.91 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$15.50, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Gates Industrial analyst has a price target of US$19.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$12.50. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Gates Industrial's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.08% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 3.6% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 3.3% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Gates Industrial.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Gates Industrial's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$15.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Gates Industrial analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Gates Industrial is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

