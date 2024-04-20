Results: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

It's been a good week for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 3.0% to US$52.45. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$52m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Great Southern Bancorp surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.13 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, Great Southern Bancorp's three analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be US$214.4m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to reduce 6.1% to US$4.88 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$217.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.68 in 2024. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Great Southern Bancorp's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$56.33, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Great Southern Bancorp, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$58.00 and the most bearish at US$53.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 1.6% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 3.7% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.8% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Great Southern Bancorp is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Great Southern Bancorp following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Great Southern Bancorp's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

