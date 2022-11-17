U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

Results of interest rate adjustment – public housing - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
·1 min read
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen 

Results of interest rate adjustment – public housing

The Nykredit Group has completed the bond sales in connection with the interest rate adjustment of adjustable-rate mortgage loans to public housing based on the "refinancing price" principle. The loan rates will be reset as at 1 January 2023.

All loans are amortising loans funded by government-guaranteed covered bonds (SDOs) issued through Capital Centre J.

For housing associations with a 30-year annuity loan, the interest rate adjustment results in the following cash loan rate:

 

F10 Jan
DKK

Cash loan rate

2.35%

For detailed information on the auction results, please refer to nykredit.dk. Information on bond sales is available at nykredit.com/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Emil Schmidt Andreasen, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 22 72, or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment


