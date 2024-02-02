Results: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

It's been a good week for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 2.4% to US$384. Revenues were US$7.1b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$5.03 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 10%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Intuitive Surgical after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Intuitive Surgical's 26 analysts is for revenues of US$7.99b in 2024. This reflects a decent 12% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$5.19, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.99b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.16 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$403, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Intuitive Surgical, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$475 and the most bearish at US$230 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 12% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 13% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 8.0% annually. So it's pretty clear that Intuitive Surgical is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$403, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

