Results of Joint Special Meeting of Shareholders of Calvert Funds
WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) by Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced on October 8, 2020, shareholders of the Calvert funds (the "Funds") were asked to approve new investment advisory agreements and, where applicable, new investment sub-advisory agreements for the Funds at a joint special meeting of shareholders held on February 19, 2021 (the "Meeting"). The Funds are listed below. At the Meeting, shareholders of each Fund approved a new investment advisory agreement and, where applicable, a new investment sub-advisory agreement:
The Calvert Fund
Calvert High Yield Bond Fund
Calvert Income Fund
Calvert Core Bond Fund
Calvert Short Duration Income Fund
Calvert Ultra-Short Duration Income Fund
Calvert Impact Fund, Inc.
Calvert Global Energy Solutions Fund
Calvert Global Water Fund
Calvert Green Bond Fund
Calvert Small-Cap Fund
Calvert Management Series
Calvert Flexible Bond Fund
Calvert Floating-Rate Advantage Fund
Calvert Responsible Municipal Income Fund
Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc.
Calvert International Responsible Index Fund
Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index Fund
Calvert US Large-Cap Growth Responsible Index Fund
Calvert US Large-Cap Value Responsible Index Fund
Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index Fund
Calvert Social Investment Fund
Calvert Balanced Fund
Calvert Bond Fund
Calvert Conservative Allocation Fund
Calvert Equity Fund
Calvert Growth Allocation Fund
Calvert Moderate Allocation Fund
Calvert World Values Fund, Inc.
Calvert Emerging Markets Advancement Fund
Calvert Emerging Markets Equity Fund
Calvert International Equity Fund
Calvert International Opportunities Fund
Calvert Mid-Cap Fund
Calvert Variable Series, Inc.
Calvert VP SRI Balanced Portfolio
Calvert VP SRI Mid Cap Portfolio
Calvert Variable Products, Inc.
Calvert VP EAFE International Index Portfolio
Calvert VP Investment Grade Bond Index Portfolio
Calvert VP Nasdaq 100 Index Portfolio
Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio
Calvert VP S&P 500 Index Portfolio
Calvert VP S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio
Calvert VP Volatility Managed Growth Portfolio
Calvert VP Volatility Managed Moderate Portfolio
Calvert VP Volatility Managed Moderate Growth Portfolio
The vote tabulations, as certified by the Funds' proxy tabulator, Computershare Fund Services, will be published in each Fund's next report to shareholders.
About Calvert Research and Management
Calvert Research and Management is a global leader in responsible investing. Calvert sponsors one of the largest and most diversified families of responsibly invested mutual funds, encompassing active and passively managed equity, income, alternative and multi-asset strategies, with approximately $30.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. With roots in responsible investing dating back to the 1982 launch of the first mutual fund to oppose investing in companies doing business in apartheid-era South Africa, the firm seeks to generate favorable investment returns for clients by allocating capital consistent with environmental, social and governance best practices and through structured engagement with portfolio companies. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Calvert manages assets on behalf of funds, individual and institutional separate account clients, and their advisors. Calvert Research and Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance. For more information, visit calvert.com
About Eaton Vance Corp.
The Funds' investment adviser is Calvert Research and Management, a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. Eaton Vance provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of December 31, 2021, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $583.1 billion. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.
