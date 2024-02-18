Results: Knife River Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF) defied analyst predictions to release its yearly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$2.8b arriving 2.9% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$3.23, 7.1% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Knife River's four analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$2.86b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 7.8% to US$3.48. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.91b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.31 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$79.80, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Knife River at US$84.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$75.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Knife River's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Knife River's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 1.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 8.6% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.4% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Knife River.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Knife River following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Knife River's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$79.80, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

