Results: Mah Sing Group Berhad Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Mah Sing Group Berhad (KLSE:MAHSING) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.9% to hit RM2.6b. Mah Sing Group Berhad reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) RM0.089, which was a notable 10% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Mah Sing Group Berhad's ten analysts is for revenues of RM2.77b in 2024. This would reflect an okay 6.6% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 9.9% to RM0.097. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of RM2.69b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.091 in 2024. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 10.0% to RM1.20per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Mah Sing Group Berhad, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM1.38 and the most bearish at RM1.10 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 6.6% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 7.2% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 9.1% per year. So it's pretty clear that Mah Sing Group Berhad is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Mah Sing Group Berhad's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates it is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Mah Sing Group Berhad analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Mah Sing Group Berhad that you should be aware of.

