Results: Match Group, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

It's been a good week for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 3.9% to US$38.38. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$3.4b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Match Group surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.26 per share, a notable 17% above expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Match Group from 25 analysts is for revenues of US$3.62b in 2024. If met, it would imply an okay 7.5% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to descend 12% to US$2.13 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.63b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.21 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$44.94, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Match Group analyst has a price target of US$65.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$31.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 7.5% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 6.8% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 9.7% per year. So although Match Group is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Match Group. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Match Group's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$44.94, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

