Results of Meeting of the ETP Securityholders

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
·1 min read

3 March 2023

LSE Code: VIXL

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
WISDOMTREE S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES 2.25X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES
ISIN: IE00BLRPRH06

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged Securities (the “Affected Securities”) from USD 0.105566 to USD 0.010557, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 17 January 2023, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 3 March 2023.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 3 March 2023.


