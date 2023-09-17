Results: MJ Gleeson plc Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Investors in MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) had a good week, as its shares rose 8.3% to close at UK£4.06 following the release of its full-year results. MJ Gleeson reported UK£328m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.41 beat expectations, being 7.9% higher than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for MJ Gleeson

After the latest results, the five analysts covering MJ Gleeson are now predicting revenues of UK£349.7m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 6.5% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decrease 9.3% to UK£0.38 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£360.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.41 in 2024. The analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the minor downgrade to earnings per share expectations.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of UK£6.41, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on MJ Gleeson's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values MJ Gleeson at UK£12.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£4.70. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Story continues

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that MJ Gleeson's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 6.5% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 13% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 1.5% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that MJ Gleeson is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for MJ Gleeson. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for MJ Gleeson going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with MJ Gleeson .

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.