Results: Modine Manufacturing Company Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

It's been a pretty great week for Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) shareholders, with its shares surging 12% to US$70.54 in the week since its latest quarterly results. Revenues of US$561m fell slightly short of expectations, but earnings were a definite bright spot, with statutory per-share profits of US$0.83 an impressive 50% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following the latest results, Modine Manufacturing's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.53b in 2025. This would be a credible 4.2% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to drop 18% to US$3.54 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.64b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.39 in 2025. If anything, the analysts look to have become slightly more optimistic overall; while they decreased their revenue forecasts, EPS predictions increased and ultimately earnings are more important.

The average price target rose 22% to US$81.50, with the analysts signalling that the improved earnings outlook is the key driver of value for shareholders - enough to offset the reduction in revenue estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Modine Manufacturing at US$90.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$73.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Modine Manufacturing'shistorical trends, as the 3.4% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2025 is roughly in line with the 2.9% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 10% annually. So although Modine Manufacturing is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Modine Manufacturing following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. Still, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Modine Manufacturing going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Modine Manufacturing that you should be aware of.

