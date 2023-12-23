Results: NIKE, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

It's been a mediocre week for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shareholders, with the stock dropping 11% to US$108 in the week since its latest quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$13b were what the analysts expected, NIKE surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$1.03 per share, an impressive 22% above what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

View our latest analysis for NIKE

Following last week's earnings report, NIKE's 37 analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$52.2b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 4.4% to US$3.63. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$53.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.73 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$124, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on NIKE, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$150 and the most bearish at US$88.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that NIKE's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 2.6% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 7.0% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that NIKE is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that NIKE's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on NIKE. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple NIKE analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of NIKE's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.