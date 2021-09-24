U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.75
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,660.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,307.25
    +3.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.70
    +2.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.17
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.70
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1750
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • Vix

    18.63
    -2.24 (-10.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3800
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,823.85
    +1,314.45 (+3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.16
    +15.24 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,126.50
    +487.10 (+1.64%)
     

Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- Pivotal Phase 3 trial achieved all primary endpoints, demonstrating non-inferiority to a leading U.S.-licensed quadrivalent influenza vaccine

- NanoFlu™ vaccine candidate induced significantly enhanced cell-mediated immune responses

- NanoFlu was well-tolerated with a comparable safety profile

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced publication of complete results from a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of NanoFlu™, its recombinant quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine candidate with Matrix-M™ adjuvant, in The Lancet Infectious Diseases (Lancet ID).

The trial evaluated the immunogenicity and safety of NanoFlu in older adults compared to a leading U.S.-licensed quadrivalent influenza vaccine. In the complete analysis, NanoFlu was well-tolerated and produced significantly enhanced humoral and cellular immune responses versus the comparator vaccine.

"Despite high vaccination rates, limitations in the effectiveness of existing influenza vaccines leave significant disease burden unaddressed, particularly in older adults," said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. "These encouraging results reflect NanoFlu's promise, especially as we currently have a combination COVID-19-influenza vaccine under evaluation for protection against two life-threatening diseases simultaneously."

Novavax previously announced that NanoFlu achieved the trial's primary endpoints, demonstrating non-inferior immunogenicity to Fluzone® Quadrivalent against all four influenza virus strains included in the vaccine, while also showing both enhanced wild-type hemagglutination-inhibiting antibody responses against homologous strains (22-66% increased) and six heterologous A/H3N2 strains (34-46% increased) as compared to Fluzone Quadrivalent.

Additionally, NanoFlu showed potent induction of polyfunctional antigen-specific CD4+ T-cells against A/H3N2 and B/Victoria strains, with a 126–189% increase in various post-vaccination cell-mediated immunity markers as compared to Fluzone Quadrivalent.

The paper, 'Comparison of the safety and immunogenicity of a novel Matrix-M-adjuvanted nanoparticle influenza vaccine with a quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine in older adults: a phase 3 randomised controlled trial,' may be accessed here. The manuscript was previously posted to the medRxiv preprint server in August 2020.

About NanoFlu™
NanoFlu™ is a quadrivalent recombinant hemagglutinin (HA) protein nanoparticle influenza vaccine produced in Novavax' SF9 insect cell baculovirus system. NanoFlu uses HA amino acid protein sequences that are the same as the recommended wild-type circulating virus HA sequences and contains Novavax' patented saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant.

About Matrix-M™ Adjuvant
Novavax' patented saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant has demonstrated a potent and well-tolerated effect by stimulating the entry of antigen-presenting cells into the injection site and enhancing antigen presentation in local lymph nodes, boosting immune response.

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements herein relating to the future of Novavax, its operating plans and prospects, the ongoing development of NanoFlu™ and its partnerships, and other Novavax vaccine product candidates, the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of our product candidates, the timing of results from clinical trials, and the potential for a combination NanoFlu™ and NVX-CoV2373 vaccine to lead to greater efficiencies for the healthcare system and achieve high levels of protection against COVID-19 and influenza are forward looking statements. Novavax cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include challenges satisfying, alone or together with partners, various safety, efficacy, and product characterization requirements, including those related to process qualification and assay validation, necessary to satisfy applicable regulatory authorities; difficulty obtaining scarce raw materials and supplies; resource constraints, including human capital and manufacturing capacity, on the ability of Novavax to pursue planned regulatory pathways; challenges meeting contractual requirements under agreements with multiple commercial, governmental, and other entities; and those other risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Novavax' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and www.novavax.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Contacts:

Investors
Novavax, Inc.
Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com

Solebury Trout
Alexandra Roy | 617-221-9197
aroy@soleburytrout.com

Media
Ali Chartan | 240-720-7804
Laura Keenan Lindsey | 202-709-7521
media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)
Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/results-from-novavax-nanoflu-influenza-vaccine-phase-3-clinical-trial-published-in-the-lancet-infectious-diseases-301384510.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/23/c2061.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Cassava Sciences Rose 15% Today

    Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) -- the biotech company responsible for Alzheimer's drug candidate simufilam -- are up 15% as of Thursday's market close after the company released interim data from a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. According to management, data from the first 50 patients to receive treatment, who had mild to moderate Alzheimer's, showed improved cognition scores after 12 months. The fireworks started after law firm Labaton Sucharow filed a citizen petition with the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were jumping 9.7% as of 10:48 a.m. EDT on Thursday. There were a couple of catalysts for the stock. Novavax and its partner, Serum Institute of India, announced Thursday morning that they have filed for World Health Organization emergency use listing of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Why Novavax Shares Are Surging Higher Today

    Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) is trading significantly higher Thursday after the company, along with Serum Institute, announced a submission to the World Health Organization for emergency use listing for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Emergency use listing is a prerequisite for exports to multiple countries. "Today's submission of our protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to WHO for emergency use listing is a significant step on the path to accelerating access and more equitable distribution to cou

  • Why Wall Street Thinks This Biotech Stock Can Triple Your Money

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) is close to earning approval for a new depression drug that could generate billions in annual revenues. Unfortunately, the proposed action date for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant approval already came and went. Consensus price targets suggest Axsome Therapeutics' stock price could rise 197% if most investors begin seeing the company in the same light as the investment-bank analysts who follow it closely.

  • UPDATE 3-Novavax applies to WHO for emergency listing of COVID-19 vaccine

    Novavax Inc and its partner Serum Institute of India have applied to the World Health Organization for an emergency use listing of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, potentially clearing the way for the shot to ship to many poorer countries, the company said on Thursday. Novavax has been prioritizing regulatory submissions to low- and middle-income countries after falling behind in the race for authorization in the United States and Europe, which have already vaccinated most of their residents. A WHO listing would allow Novavax to ship to multiple developing nations that rely on WHO guidance for their regulatory decisions.

  • CDC advisory panel votes to recommend Pfizer/BioNTech boosters for certain segments of population

    A CDC advisory panel voted Thursday to recommend COVID-19 boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for a broad population of U.S. residents.

  • Kintara Posts VAL-083 Data As Adjuvant Therapy In Newly-Diagnosed GBM Patients

    Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) announced topline data results from the newly diagnosed adjuvant arm of its Phase 2 clinical study. The Phase 2 trial is testing VAL-083 in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients who have an unmethylated promoter of the methylguanine DNA-methyltransferase (MGMT) gene. Progression-Free Survival (PFS) for the 36 efficacy evaluable patients is 10.0 months. Historical data for this patient population has demonstrated a PFS of 5.3-6.9 months. The median overall

  • Moderna vs. Pfizer: Both Knockouts, but One Seems to Have the Edge

    It was a constant refrain from federal health officials after the coronavirus vaccines were authorized: These shots are all equally effective. That has turned out not to be true. Roughly 221 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been dispensed thus far in the United States, compared with about 150 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine. In a half-dozen studies published over the past few weeks, Moderna’s vaccine appeared to be more protective than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the month

  • Why Dynavax Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today

    A COVID-19 vaccine candidate that employs the company's adjuvant technology produced positive clinical trial results.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After FDA Authorizes Covid Boosters For Some People?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the FDA authorized Covid booster shots for people at risk of severe Covid? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Pfizer Covid-19 Booster Shouldn’t Be for Moderna, J&J Vaccine Recipients, Health Official Says

    A federal health official said there isn’t enough data to support giving a Pfizer booster dose to people who have received other Covid-19 vaccines.

  • Can you get Pfizer booster shot if you got Moderna or J&J COVID vaccine? What to know

    A CDC advisory committee voted Thursday to recommend a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain groups.

  • FDA Authorizes Pfizer Booster for Some Americans. The CDC’s Call on the Rollout Could Come Today.

    The authorization allows a booster dose administered six months after the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine for people 65 and older, or in high-risk groups.

  • AstraZeneca bets on RNA technology used in rival Covid vaccines

    AstraZeneca has taken a sizeable stake in an Imperial College spinout that develops drugs based on the RNA technology used in Covid vaccines made by two major rivals.

  • This Is Who's Eligible to Receive a Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shot

    The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that certain folks in the U.S. will be able to receive an additional dose of the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

  • The Cassava Saga: Here's What You Need To Know About This Embattled Alzheimer's Stock

    Cassava Sciences could hold the holy grail in Alzheimer's treatment. But once-highflying SAVA stock has plummeted this year.

  • Severe COVID-19 may trigger autoimmune conditions; New variants cause more virus in the air

    Severe COVID-19 may trick the immune system into producing so-called autoantibodies that have the potential to eventually attack healthy tissue and cause inflammatory diseases, researchers warned in a paper published in Nature Communications. For 48 COVID-19 patients, the researchers had blood samples taken over different days, including the day of hospital admission, allowing them to track the development of the autoantibodies. "Within a week... about 20% of these patients had developed new antibodies to their own tissues that weren't there the day they were admitted," study leader Dr. Paul Utz of Stanford University said in a news release.

  • United Airlines workers in Fort Worth area sue over vaccine mandate, religious beliefs

    Four airline employees said in the lawsuit that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine goes against their religious beliefs.

  • U.S. CDC advisers could vote on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster on Thursday

    (Reuters) -A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel could vote on the use of a third shot of Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, an agency official said at a public meeting of the panel on Wednesday. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is meeting on Sept 22-23 to weigh which populations would most benefit from a third shot as it awaits a decision on authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer has asked the FDA to approve the third shot for all people aged 16 and over, but a panel of outside advisors to the FDA last Friday said there was only evidence for a shot being needed by people aged 65 and older.

  • EU drugs regulator to decide on Pfizer vaccine booster in early October

    "The outcome of this evaluation is expected in early October, unless supplementary information is needed," EMA's head of vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, told a press briefing on Thursday. Cavaleri's statement confirmed a Reuters report earlier in the day on EMA's expected review time on the matter. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized a third dose of Pfizer for those aged 65 and older, all people at high risk of severe disease, and others who are regularly exposed to the coronavirus.