Results of the Offering of Bigbank AS AT1 Bonds

BIGBANK AS

The Management Board of Bigbank AS approved the final allocation of the private placement of notes qualifying as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) own funds of the bank, according to which 77 notes with nominal value 100,000 EUR each are allocated to in total 32 investors. The total value of the issue is 7.7 million euros.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu) is a bank based on Estonian capital focused on loans and deposits of private and corporate customers, which, in addition to activities in Estonia, has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania and Bulgaria, and which also offers its products as a cross-border service in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. Bigbank AS balance sheet exceeds 1.5 billion euros.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

E-mail: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee



