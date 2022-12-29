Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss Of $0.4 Million and Operating Loss of $0.4 Million For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $0.4 million, or $9.40 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $1.8 million, or $37.38 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Book value per weighted share at September 30, 2022 was $780.66, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $959.06 at September 30, 2021.
For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company had an operating loss of $0.4 million, or $9.40 per diluted share, compared to operating loss of $1.8 million, or $37.68 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $0.5 million from $5.4 million a year ago to $4.9 million. Fee income increased $0.1 million from $2.6 million to $2.7 million with gross written premiums increasing $9.8 million, moving from $100.4 million to $110.2 million. Quarterly direct written premiums were positively impacted by rate increases in current business. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased slightly from 71.2% to 70.4%.
For the three months ended September 30, 2022, operating expenses decreased $0.9 million from $3.7 million to $2.8 million due largely to $0.6 million of expenses incurred in 2021 associated with taxes, licenses and fees related to business written in the prior year.
As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.
Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.
Information About the Company
American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Investments:
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value
$
104,670
$
102,678
Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value
2,470
3,781
Cash and cash equivalents
22,653
31,908
Restricted cash
2,666
4,440
Accrued investment income
587
553
Premiums receivable
90,016
76,626
Deferred insurance premiums
126,176
108,904
Reinsurance balances receivable, net
219,843
223,982
Deferred policy acquisition costs
4,264
4,588
Intangible assets
4,800
4,800
Goodwill
33,050
33,050
Other assets
5,223
3,166
Total Assets
$
616,418
$
598,476
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Loss and loss expense reserve
$
218,103
$
215,642
Deferred commission income
2,917
3,210
Unearned premiums
131,238
113,423
Ceded premium payable
89,204
82,059
Payable to general agents
7,095
7,121
Funds withheld
100,894
104,257
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
13,020
12,420
Notes payable
16,521
16,521
Non-owned interest in VIE
300
300
Interest payable
451
451
Total Liabilities
579,743
555,404
Shareholders' Equity:
Common shares
4,698
4,698
Additional paid-in capital
189,179
189,179
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(4,642
)
1,124
Retained deficit
(158,013
)
(157,982
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
31,222
37,019
Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries
5,453
6,053
Total Equity
36,675
43,072
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
616,418
$
598,476
See Notes to September 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine Months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Net premiums earned
$
4,844
$
5,397
$
15,025
$
15,935
Fee income
2,683
2,644
8,687
8,667
Net investment income
109
46
141
208
Net realized gains on investments
-
14
237
50
Other income
21
28
916
105
Total revenues
7,657
8,130
25,006
24,965
Expenses
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
3,410
3,841
10,315
10,232
Acquisition expenses
1,418
1,931
4,770
5,506
Operating expenses
2,821
3,663
8,600
11,038
Other expense
-
-
-
-
Interest expense
451
451
1,352
1,352
Total expenses
8,100
9,886
25,037
28,128
Net (loss) available to common shareholders
$
(443
)
$
(1,756
)
$
(31
)
$
(3,163
)
Income tax (expense)
-
-
-
(26
)
Net (loss) before dividends
(443
)
(1,756
)
(31
)
(3,189
)
Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary
-
-
-
(585
)
Net (loss) available to common shareholders
$
(443
)
$
(1,756
)
$
(31
)
$
(3,774
)
Net (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
(9.42
)
$
(37.38
)
$
(0.65
)
$
(80.34
)
Diluted
(9.42
)
(37.38
)
(0.65
)
(80.34
)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
46,979
46,979
46,979
46,979
Diluted
46,979
46,979
46,979
46,979
See Notes to September 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30, 2022
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments
Operating Income (Loss)
Property and casualty:
Net premiums earned
$
4,844
4,844
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
(3,410
)
(3,410
)
Acquisition expenses
(1,418
)
(1,418
)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income
16
16
Fee income
2,683
2,683
Other income, net of other expense
-
-
Operating expenses
(2,626
)
(2,626
)
Income tax
-
-
Property and casualty
73
-
73
Corporate and Investing
Net investment income
109
109
Net realized gain/(loss)
-
-
-
Operating expenses
(195
)
(195
)
Interest expense
(451
)
(451
)
Other income, net of other expense
22
22
Corporate and investing
(515
)
-
(515
)
Group total
$
(442
)
$
-
(442
)
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments
Operating (Loss)
Property and casualty:
Net premiums earned
$
5,397
$
5,397
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
(3,841
)
(3,841
)
Acquisition expenses
(1,931
)
(1,931
)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income
(375
)
(375
)
Fee income
2,644
2,644
Operating expenses
(3,307
)
(3,307
)
Income tax
-
-
Property and casualty
(1,038
)
-
(1,038
)
Corporate and Investing
Net investment income
46
46
Net realized gain/(loss)
14
(14
)
-
Operating expenses
(356
)
(356
)
Interest expense
(451
)
(451
)
Other income, net of other expense
29
29
Corporate and investing
(718
)
(14
)
(732
)
Group total
$
(1,756
)
$
(14
)
$
(1,770
)
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT
(dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments
Operating (Loss)Income
Property and casualty:
Net premiums earned
$
15,025
$
15,025
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
(10,315
)
(10,315
)
Acquisition expenses
(4,770
)
(4,770
)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income
(60
)
(60
)
Fee income
8,687
8,687
Other income, net of other expense
804
804
Operating expenses
(7,857
)
(7,857
)
Income tax
-
-
Property and casualty
1,574
-
1,574
Corporate and Investing
Net investment income
141
141
Net realized gain/(loss)
237
(237
)
-
Operating expenses
(743
)
(743
)
Interest expense
(1,352
)
(1,352
)
Other income, net of other expense
112
112
Corporate and investing
(1,605
)
(237
)
(1,842
)
Group total
$
(31
)
$
(237
)
$
(268
)
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT
(dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments
Operating (Loss)Income
Property and casualty:
Net premiums earned
$
15,935
$
15,935
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
(10,232
)
(10,232
)
Acquisition expenses
(5,506
)
(5,506
)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income
197
197
Fee income
8,667
8,667
Operating expenses
(10,052
)
(10,052
)
Income tax
(26
)
(26
)
Property and casualty
(1,214
)
-
(1,214
)
Corporate and Investing
Net investment income
208
208
Net realized gain/(loss)
50
(50
)
-
Operating expenses
(986
)
(986
)
Interest expense
(1,352
)
(1,352
)
Other income, net of other expense
105
105
Corporate and investing
(1,975
)
(50
)
(2,025
)
Group total
$
(3,189
)
$
(50
)
$
(3,239
)