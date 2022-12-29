U.S. markets closed

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss Of $0.4 Million and Operating Loss of $0.4 Million For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

American Overseas Group, Ltd.
·8 min read
American Overseas Group, Ltd.
American Overseas Group, Ltd.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $0.4 million, or $9.40 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $1.8 million, or $37.38 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Book value per weighted share at September 30, 2022 was $780.66, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $959.06 at September 30, 2021.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company had an operating loss of $0.4 million, or $9.40 per diluted share, compared to operating loss of $1.8 million, or $37.68 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $0.5 million from $5.4 million a year ago to $4.9 million. Fee income increased $0.1 million from $2.6 million to $2.7 million with gross written premiums increasing $9.8 million, moving from $100.4 million to $110.2 million. Quarterly direct written premiums were positively impacted by rate increases in current business. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased slightly from 71.2% to 70.4%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, operating expenses decreased $0.9 million from $3.7 million to $2.8 million due largely to $0.6 million of expenses incurred in 2021 associated with taxes, licenses and fees related to business written in the prior year.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com


American Overseas Group Limited

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

As at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments:

 

 

 

Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value

$

104,670

 

 

$

102,678

 

Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value

 

2,470

 

 

 

3,781

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

22,653

 

 

 

31,908

 

Restricted cash

 

2,666

 

 

 

4,440

 

Accrued investment income

 

587

 

 

 

553

 

Premiums receivable

 

90,016

 

 

 

76,626

 

Deferred insurance premiums

 

126,176

 

 

 

108,904

 

Reinsurance balances receivable, net

 

219,843

 

 

 

223,982

 

Deferred policy acquisition costs

 

4,264

 

 

 

4,588

 

Intangible assets

 

4,800

 

 

 

4,800

 

Goodwill

 

33,050

 

 

 

33,050

 

Other assets

 

5,223

 

 

 

3,166

 

Total Assets

$

616,418

 

 

$

598,476

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Loss and loss expense reserve

$

218,103

 

 

$

215,642

 

Deferred commission income

 

2,917

 

 

 

3,210

 

Unearned premiums

 

131,238

 

 

 

113,423

 

Ceded premium payable

 

89,204

 

 

 

82,059

 

Payable to general agents

 

7,095

 

 

 

7,121

 

Funds withheld

 

100,894

 

 

 

104,257

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

13,020

 

 

 

12,420

 

Notes payable

 

16,521

 

 

 

16,521

 

Non-owned interest in VIE

 

300

 

 

 

300

 

Interest payable

 

451

 

 

 

451

 

Total Liabilities

 

579,743

 

 

 

555,404

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

Common shares

 

4,698

 

 

 

4,698

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

189,179

 

 

 

189,179

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(4,642

)

 

 

1,124

 

Retained deficit

 

(158,013

)

 

 

(157,982

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

31,222

 

 

 

37,019

 

Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries

 

5,453

 

 

 

6,053

 

Total Equity

 

36,675

 

 

 

43,072

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

616,418

 

 

$

598,476

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

See Notes to September 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com

 

 

 

 


American Overseas Group Limited

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

   Nine Months ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

$

4,844

 

 

$

5,397

 

 

$

15,025

 

 

$

15,935

 

Fee income

 

2,683

 

 

 

2,644

 

 

 

8,687

 

 

 

8,667

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment income

 

109

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

141

 

 

 

208

 

Net realized gains on investments

 

-

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

237

 

 

 

50

 

Other income

 

21

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

916

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

7,657

 

 

 

8,130

 

 

 

25,006

 

 

 

24,965

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

3,410

 

 

 

3,841

 

 

 

10,315

 

 

 

10,232

 

Acquisition expenses

 

1,418

 

 

 

1,931

 

 

 

4,770

 

 

 

5,506

 

Operating expenses

 

2,821

 

 

 

3,663

 

 

 

8,600

 

 

 

11,038

 

Other expense

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Interest expense

 

451

 

 

 

451

 

 

 

1,352

 

 

 

1,352

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total expenses

 

8,100

 

 

 

9,886

 

 

 

25,037

 

 

 

28,128

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) available to common shareholders

$

(443

)

 

$

(1,756

)

 

$

(31

)

 

$

(3,163

)

Income tax (expense)

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(26

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) before dividends

 

(443

)

 

 

(1,756

)

 

 

(31

)

 

 

(3,189

)

Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(585

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) available to common shareholders

$

(443

)

 

$

(1,756

)

 

$

(31

)

 

$

(3,774

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(9.42

)

 

$

(37.38

)

 

$

(0.65

)

 

$

(80.34

)

Diluted

 

(9.42

)

 

 

(37.38

)

 

 

(0.65

)

 

 

(80.34

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

46,979

 

 

 

46,979

 

 

 

46,979

 

 

 

46,979

 

Diluted

 

46,979

 

 

 

46,979

 

 

 

46,979

 

 

 

46,979

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

See Notes to September 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.

 

NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended September 30, 2022

 

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments

Operating Income (Loss)

Property and casualty:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

$

4,844

 

 

 

4,844

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

(3,410

)

 

 

(3,410

)

Acquisition expenses

 

(1,418

)

 

 

(1,418

)

Property/Casualty Underwriting Income

 

16

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

 

Fee income

 

2,683

 

 

 

2,683

 

Other income, net of other expense

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Operating expenses

 

(2,626

)

 

 

(2,626

)

Income tax

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Property and casualty

 

73

 

 

-

 

 

73

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and Investing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment income

 

109

 

 

 

109

 

Net realized gain/(loss)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Operating expenses

 

(195

)

 

 

(195

)

Interest expense

 

(451

)

 

 

(451

)

Other income, net of other expense

 

22

 

 

 

22

 

Corporate and investing

 

(515

)

 

-

 

 

(515

)

 

 

 

 

Group total

$

(442

)

$

-

 

 

(442

)

 

 

 

 


AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.

 

NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended September 30, 2021

 

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments

Operating (Loss)

Property and casualty:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

$

5,397

 

 

$

5,397

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

(3,841

)

 

 

(3,841

)

Acquisition expenses

 

(1,931

)

 

 

(1,931

)

Property/Casualty Underwriting Income

 

(375

)

 

 

(375

)

 

 

 

 

Fee income

 

2,644

 

 

 

2,644

 

Operating expenses

 

(3,307

)

 

 

(3,307

)

Income tax

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Property and casualty

 

(1,038

)

 

-

 

 

(1,038

)

 

 

 

 

Corporate and Investing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment income

 

46

 

 

 

46

 

Net realized gain/(loss)

 

14

 

 

(14

)

 

-

 

Operating expenses

 

(356

)

 

 

(356

)

Interest expense

 

(451

)

 

 

(451

)

Other income, net of other expense

 

29

 

 

 

29

 

Corporate and investing

 

(718

)

 

(14

)

 

(732

)

 

 

 

 

Group total

$

(1,756

)

$

(14

)

$

(1,770

)

 

 

 

 


AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.

 

NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

 

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments

Operating (Loss)Income

Property and casualty:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

$

15,025

 

 

$

15,025

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

(10,315

)

 

 

(10,315

)

Acquisition expenses

 

(4,770

)

 

 

(4,770

)

Property/Casualty Underwriting Income

 

(60

)

 

 

(60

)

 

 

 

 

Fee income

 

8,687

 

 

 

8,687

 

Other income, net of other expense

 

804

 

 

 

804

 

Operating expenses

 

(7,857

)

 

 

(7,857

)

Income tax

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Property and casualty

 

1,574

 

 

-

 

 

1,574

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and Investing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment income

 

141

 

 

 

141

 

Net realized gain/(loss)

 

237

 

 

(237

)

 

-

 

Operating expenses

 

(743

)

 

 

(743

)

Interest expense

 

(1,352

)

 

 

(1,352

)

Other income, net of other expense

 

112

 

 

 

112

 

Corporate and investing

 

(1,605

)

 

(237

)

 

(1,842

)

 

 

 

 

Group total

$

(31

)

$

(237

)

$

(268

)

 

 

 

 


AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.

 

NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Nine months ended September 30, 2021

 

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments

Operating (Loss)Income

Property and casualty:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

$

15,935

 

 

$

15,935

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

(10,232

)

 

 

(10,232

)

Acquisition expenses

 

(5,506

)

 

 

(5,506

)

Property/Casualty Underwriting Income

 

197

 

 

 

197

 

 

 

 

 

Fee income

 

8,667

 

 

 

8,667

 

Operating expenses

 

(10,052

)

 

 

(10,052

)

Income tax

 

(26

)

 

 

(26

)

Property and casualty

 

(1,214

)

 

-

 

 

(1,214

)

 

 

 

 

Corporate and Investing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment income

 

208

 

 

 

208

 

Net realized gain/(loss)

 

50

 

 

(50

)

 

-

 

Operating expenses

 

(986

)

 

 

(986

)

Interest expense

 

(1,352

)

 

 

(1,352

)

Other income, net of other expense

 

105

 

 

 

105

 

Corporate and investing

 

(1,975

)

 

(50

)

 

(2,025

)

 

 

 

 

Group total

$

(3,189

)

$

(50

)

$

(3,239

)

 

 

 

 


