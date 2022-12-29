Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss Of $0.4 Million and Operating Loss of $0.4 Million For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

American Overseas Group, Ltd.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $0.4 million, or $9.40 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $1.8 million, or $37.38 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Book value per weighted share at September 30, 2022 was $780.66, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $959.06 at September 30, 2021.



For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company had an operating loss of $0.4 million, or $9.40 per diluted share, compared to operating loss of $1.8 million, or $37.68 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $0.5 million from $5.4 million a year ago to $4.9 million. Fee income increased $0.1 million from $2.6 million to $2.7 million with gross written premiums increasing $9.8 million, moving from $100.4 million to $110.2 million. Quarterly direct written premiums were positively impacted by rate increases in current business. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased slightly from 71.2% to 70.4%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, operating expenses decreased $0.9 million from $3.7 million to $2.8 million due largely to $0.6 million of expenses incurred in 2021 associated with taxes, licenses and fees related to business written in the prior year.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Investments: Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 104,670 $ 102,678 Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value 2,470 3,781 Cash and cash equivalents 22,653 31,908 Restricted cash 2,666 4,440 Accrued investment income 587 553 Premiums receivable 90,016 76,626 Deferred insurance premiums 126,176 108,904 Reinsurance balances receivable, net 219,843 223,982 Deferred policy acquisition costs 4,264 4,588 Intangible assets 4,800 4,800 Goodwill 33,050 33,050 Other assets 5,223 3,166 Total Assets $ 616,418 $ 598,476 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Loss and loss expense reserve $ 218,103 $ 215,642 Deferred commission income 2,917 3,210 Unearned premiums 131,238 113,423 Ceded premium payable 89,204 82,059 Payable to general agents 7,095 7,121 Funds withheld 100,894 104,257 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 13,020 12,420 Notes payable 16,521 16,521 Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300 Interest payable 451 451 Total Liabilities 579,743 555,404 Shareholders' Equity: Common shares 4,698 4,698 Additional paid-in capital 189,179 189,179 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (4,642 ) 1,124 Retained deficit (158,013 ) (157,982 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 31,222 37,019 Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries 5,453 6,053 Total Equity 36,675 43,072 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 616,418 $ 598,476 See Notes to September 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com





American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022

2021

Revenues Net premiums earned $ 4,844 $ 5,397 $ 15,025 $ 15,935 Fee income 2,683 2,644 8,687 8,667 Net investment income 109 46 141 208 Net realized gains on investments - 14 237 50 Other income 21 28 916 105 Total revenues 7,657 8,130 25,006 24,965 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 3,410 3,841 10,315 10,232 Acquisition expenses 1,418 1,931 4,770 5,506 Operating expenses 2,821 3,663 8,600 11,038 Other expense - - - - Interest expense 451 451 1,352 1,352 Total expenses 8,100 9,886 25,037 28,128 Net (loss) available to common shareholders $ (443 ) $ (1,756 ) $ (31 ) $ (3,163 ) Income tax (expense) - - - (26 ) Net (loss) before dividends (443 ) (1,756 ) (31 ) (3,189 ) Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary - - - (585 ) Net (loss) available to common shareholders $ (443 ) $ (1,756 ) $ (31 ) $ (3,774 ) Net (loss) per common share: Basic $ (9.42 ) $ (37.38 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (80.34 ) Diluted (9.42 ) (37.38 ) (0.65 ) (80.34 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979 Diluted 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979 See Notes to September 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com





AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD. NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30, 2022 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments Operating Income (Loss) Property and casualty: Net premiums earned $ 4,844 4,844 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (3,410 ) (3,410 ) Acquisition expenses (1,418 ) (1,418 ) Property/Casualty Underwriting Income 16 16 Fee income 2,683 2,683 Other income, net of other expense - - Operating expenses (2,626 ) (2,626 ) Income tax - - Property and casualty 73 - 73 Corporate and Investing Net investment income 109 109 Net realized gain/(loss) - - - Operating expenses (195 ) (195 ) Interest expense (451 ) (451 ) Other income, net of other expense 22 22 Corporate and investing (515 ) - (515 ) Group total $ (442 ) $ - (442 )





AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD. NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30, 2021 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments Operating (Loss) Property and casualty: Net premiums earned $ 5,397 $ 5,397 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (3,841 ) (3,841 ) Acquisition expenses (1,931 ) (1,931 ) Property/Casualty Underwriting Income (375 ) (375 ) Fee income 2,644 2,644 Operating expenses (3,307 ) (3,307 ) Income tax - - Property and casualty (1,038 ) - (1,038 ) Corporate and Investing Net investment income 46 46 Net realized gain/(loss) 14 (14 ) - Operating expenses (356 ) (356 ) Interest expense (451 ) (451 ) Other income, net of other expense 29 29 Corporate and investing (718 ) (14 ) (732 ) Group total $ (1,756 ) $ (14 ) $ (1,770 )





AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD. NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments Operating (Loss)Income Property and casualty: Net premiums earned $ 15,025 $ 15,025 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (10,315 ) (10,315 ) Acquisition expenses (4,770 ) (4,770 ) Property/Casualty Underwriting Income (60 ) (60 ) Fee income 8,687 8,687 Other income, net of other expense 804 804 Operating expenses (7,857 ) (7,857 ) Income tax - - Property and casualty 1,574 - 1,574 Corporate and Investing Net investment income 141 141 Net realized gain/(loss) 237 (237 ) - Operating expenses (743 ) (743 ) Interest expense (1,352 ) (1,352 ) Other income, net of other expense 112 112 Corporate and investing (1,605 ) (237 ) (1,842 ) Group total $ (31 ) $ (237 ) $ (268 )





AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD. NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments Operating (Loss)Income Property and casualty: Net premiums earned $ 15,935 $ 15,935 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (10,232 ) (10,232 ) Acquisition expenses (5,506 ) (5,506 ) Property/Casualty Underwriting Income 197 197 Fee income 8,667 8,667 Operating expenses (10,052 ) (10,052 ) Income tax (26 ) (26 ) Property and casualty (1,214 ) - (1,214 ) Corporate and Investing Net investment income 208 208 Net realized gain/(loss) 50 (50 ) - Operating expenses (986 ) (986 ) Interest expense (1,352 ) (1,352 ) Other income, net of other expense 105 105 Corporate and investing (1,975 ) (50 ) (2,025 ) Group total $ (3,189 ) $ (50 ) $ (3,239 )



