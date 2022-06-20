U.S. markets closed

RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN MERIDIANVILLE, ALA.

·1 min read

At 12290 Highway 231-431 North, Suite J

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results Physiotherapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 12290 Highway 231-431 North, Suite J.

Union Arrow (PRNewsfoto/Results Physiotherapy)
Union Arrow (PRNewsfoto/Results Physiotherapy)

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 256-562-8340 or visit resultspt.com.

The clinic specializes in manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, dry needling, concussion management, headaches and vestibular rehabilitation.

The clinic director is Kewin Nielsen, who earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Arkansas State University. He is certified in dry needling and experienced with orthopedic and neuromuscular conditions, sports injuries, vestibular rehabilitation and post-operative conditions.

Nielsen's clinical interests include advanced manual therapy, pain neuroscience education, geriatric fall prevention therapy, and return to sports for children and young adults.

Results has 11 clinics in North Alabama and 24 throughout the state. Overall, Results operates more than 200 clinics in a market that also includes Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Results is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/results-physiotherapy-opens-outpatient-clinic-in-meridianville-ala-301571163.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

