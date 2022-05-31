U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,132.15
    -26.09 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,990.12
    -222.84 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,081.39
    -49.74 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.73
    -15.17 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.70
    -17.60 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.56 (-2.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0742
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    +0.1010 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2597
    -0.0057 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7210
    +1.1010 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,633.27
    +976.07 (+3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.39
    -7.67 (-1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN OAKLAND, TENN.

·1 min read

At 200 Chickasaw Drive, Suite 18

OAKLAND, Tenn., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results Physiotherapy, the largest outpatient physical therapy provider in West Tennessee with 14 clinics, opened its newest one today at 200 Chickasaw Drive, Suite 18.

Union Arrow (PRNewsfoto/Results Physiotherapy)
Union Arrow (PRNewsfoto/Results Physiotherapy)

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. To make an appointment, call 901-464-3006 or visit resultspt.com.

The clinic specializes in manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, dry needling, concussion management, headaches and vestibular rehabilitation.

The clinic director is Joshua Bravo, who most recently held that position at Results' Arlington location.

Bravo earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee, a master's degree from the University of Memphis, and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences.

Bravo is certified in orthopedic manual therapy and dry needling and is working toward certification in orthopedics.

Results has more than 70 clinics throughout Tennessee and more than 200 overall in a market that also includes Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

Results is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/results-physiotherapy-opens-outpatient-clinic-in-oakland-tenn-301558258.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

Recommended Stories

  • VA hospital denied emergency care to dying vet because staff couldn’t verify his military service

    The 60-year-old had received treatment for a heart ailment just a few months earlier at the Florida VA hospital.

  • U.S. Supreme Court leak stirs abortion passions in Africa

    When a desperate and bleeding 17-year-old girl walked into his rural health centre, Kenyan medic Ismail Mohammed Salim thought he was doing the right thing by helping her conclude an unwanted and dangerous pregnancy. After a week in custody and a two-year legal process, the clinical officer and girl were vindicated in March by the High Court, which reaffirmed Kenya's constitutional provision for abortion services in emergency or life-threatening situations. Such cases have given cheer in recent years to abortion rights activists around Africa, where cultural and religious traditions clash with the reality of widespread underage and unwanted pregnancies, sometimes by rape or incest.

  • Austin resolution aims to ‘decriminalize’ abortion if Roe v Wade is overturned

    Group of city council members seeks to protect patients from criminal prosecution if supreme court ends abortion rights

  • Travel Aid for Out-of-State Abortions Is Already Drying Up

    (Bloomberg) -- For months, thousands of people in surrounding states have traveled to Oklahoma to seek abortion care — that is, if they were able to get an appointment and could afford to travel. Now that local lawmakers have passed the harshest anti-abortion law in the country, they will likely have to travel even farther to receive care. Many won’t be able to afford the journey.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’

  • Deutsche Bank, DWS Offices in Frankfurt Searched Over Greenwashing Claims

    The searches by German authorities were conducted in relation to allegations of greenwashing at the German lender’s asset-management arm.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Extends Losing Streak, New LUNAs Crash Like Old LUNAs, Stepn's China Dilemma

    Bitcoin was headed for a ninth-straight weekly loss, a record in the largest cryptocurrency's trading history dating back to the early 2010s. Terra delivered its new LUNA "revival" tokens, and the price promptly crashed.

  • The next reopening trade has arrived: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

  • Stocks Have Rebounded But May Soon Fizzle

    Stocks showed signs of life last week, with the S&P 500 rising 6.5%. Several strong earnings reports and buoyant news on consumer spending made investors feel a bit more comfortable about stocks. The S&P 500 index has slid 13% so far this year.

  • Richard Li-Backed Insurer FWD Said to Postpone Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- FWD Group Holdings Ltd., the Asian insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li, has decided to postpone its Hong Kong initial public offering due to market volatility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep O

  • Rivian Reorg Taps New COO, Manufacturing Head To Exit; Is RIVN Stock A Buy?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Bitcoin Begins a New Week by Hitting Above $31K

    Bitcoin posted a strong start to the week, rising to over $31,000 while U.S. equity markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

  • Phoenix displaced as No. 1 in nation for home price growth after 3 years at the top

    For the first time in nearly three years, metro Phoenix did not top the nation in home price growth, even though the Valley's large price gains are still affecting affordability in the area. Here's what top economists have to say about how housing prices are trending and why there's a new No. 1 city atop the list.

  • Dish’s 5G Network Makes the Company a Buy, Says One Analyst

    Project Genesis is only available in Las Vegas now, but could expand to more than 120 cities by the end of the year, according to the company.

  • A retirement safe from climate change? Ask the tough questions about real estate and property insurance

    Safe and active post-career living demands clear-eyed planning on climate change --- and getting more answers from real estate and insurance professionals.

  • Why Investors Need to Know How to Calculate This Little-Known Tax

    Tax alpha, sometimes called alpha tax, measures how much an investor can add to their financial plan by optimizing efficient tax strategies. Essentially, tax alpha boils down to the ability of an investor to outperform reasonable returns by implementing tax … Continue reading → The post How to Calculate Tax Alpha appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gold Holds Weekly Gain as Dollar Extends Drop on Risk Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher to build on last week’s advance as the dollar declined amid buoyant risk sentiment in other markets.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEuropean stocks and US futures gained on M

  • US Rivals Shunning Dollar Lifts Yuan-Ruble Trading by 1,067%

    (Bloomberg) -- The emerging multi-polar world now includes foreign-exchange markets -- as China and Russia, the biggest challengers to U.S. supremacy, boost direct trading between their currencies.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concer

  • Bank of Canada Set to Deliver Another Jumbo Rate Hike: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada is set to take another aggressive step in its hiking cycle, moving swiftly to tame inflation by bringing its policy interest rate back to a more neutral level.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns I

  • Nerdy President and COO Ian Clarkson departs company

    While departing his roles as president and chief operating officer, the executive will remain with the online learning company in the near term in a new capacity.

  • Europe's dash for gas puts Australia's LNG import plans at risk

    Europe's race to replace Russian gas supply has threatened Australia's plans for five gas import terminals as they compete for key infrastructure, raising the risk of a supply shortfall in Australia's populous southeast in the next two years. France, Germany and the Netherlands among others will need to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) to replace pipelined gas from Russia, which has been hit by sanctions during the Ukraine conflict. European users are grabbing floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) needed to convert LNG to gas, leaving little left for Australian import projects that aim to fill an expected gas supply gap from 2024.