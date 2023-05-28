Results: Power Root Berhad Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

As you might know, Power Root Berhad (KLSE:PWROOT) just kicked off its latest annual results with some very strong numbers. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 3.3% to hit RM460m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at RM0.14, some 8.4% above whatthe analysts had expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Power Root Berhad

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Power Root Berhad are now predicting revenues of RM482.3m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 4.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 3.7% to RM0.14. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM472.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.14 in 2024. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of RM2.71, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Power Root Berhad at RM3.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM2.46. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Power Root Berhad is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Power Root Berhad's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 4.8% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.1% p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 4.9% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Power Root Berhad is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Power Root Berhad's earnings potential next year. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Power Root Berhad going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Power Root Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here